The Physician-Designed Lumebox Red LED Device Is 45% Off Right Now
One tool has swept the beauty and wellness worlds over the last decade: LED tools are the prized possessions of dermatologists, physicians, influencers, and editors alike. And when you check out the laundry lists of potential benefits, it makes sense. These sci-fi-adjacent devices are shown to help improve the complexion, stimulate ATP production, and encourage cellular and tissue regeneration.
But as any expert will tell you: Not all red light therapy or LED tools are equal. Nearly every expert I have spoken with about them over the years has emphasized that it's very important to find one from a reputable source.
So when I came across Lumebox, a portable red light panel designed by internal medicine doctor Vivian Chen, M.D., my interest was piqued. Chen has previously contributed to mindbodygreen and appeared on the mindbodygreen podcast in which she's discussed hormonal health, rebranding "detoxing," and the importance of mitochondrial health.
Her tool, The Lumebox, is an FDA-registered, high-power red light therapy tool that supports full-body health and is currently 45% off through Sept. 4 when you use the link from this story. Here's everything you need to know before making the purchase.
What are red light therapy devices & what are their benefits?
If you're interested in wellness or beauty, you've likely heard of red light therapy. But lots of folks aren't exactly sure what it is or does or involves—other than holding a glowing mask to your face for several minutes a day.
Red light therapy—also known as red LED light therapy, low-level light therapy (LLLT), and cold laser therapy—involves exposing the skin to red and near-infrared light between the wavelengths of 660 nm and 890 nm with LED lights. These specific wavelengths do not burn or damage the skin (unlike the dangerous UVA/UVB rays from the sun or in tanning beds) but rather work with the cells through photobiomodulation.
"Our mitochondria [our body's power systems] have these antennas that pick up light. And when it picks up the light, it activates processes inside mitochondria to then produce more ATP, the energy currency," Chen told us on the mindbodygreen podcast. "When we provide mitochondria with light, it can actually mitigate some of that dampening from our environmental stressors."
As a result, the therapy can have a wide variety of benefits, including wound healing1, skin health2, chronic pain3, and more. "Sometimes LED light can sound like snake oil because it helps with so many things in the body," she says. "But it comes down to a very simple fact, which is that mitochondria is in almost all our cells, apart from the red blood cells. And the mitochondria is the powerhouse that fuels our cells. So if you give a cell more energy by supporting the mitochondria to produce more ATP, then that cell can do its job better."
Here's a brief overview of the studied benefits of red light:
- Skin benefits, such as reduced blemishes4, reduced irritation5, smoothed wrinkles, faded dark spots, and overall brighter complexion2.
- Improved wound healing and reduced appearance of scar tissue6.
- Improved cellular energy through increase of ATP production in the mitochondria7.
- Help with pain management, especially with joint pain. 8
- Improved circulation9, which brings oxygen and nutrients to tissues, thanks to the production of nitric oxide.
About the physician-designed Lumebox
For those looking to take that next step, there are many options out there—ranging from cheap numbers you can find online to high-quality investments, like this one. What I'll say is this: LED therapy is not an area that you should lowball.
These masks work because they employ specific wavelengths of light, and when you opt for a less reputable brand of LED, it's likely not delivering a wavelength of light that can produce any benefit. Lumebox is not only registered with the FDA but has shown to have high irradiance for both red and near-infrared light.
"How deeply a lightwave can penetrate comes down to the power of the light, which is called irradiance," says Chen, noting that Lumebox has third-party testing to ensure it has high irradiance. "This means it's able to penetrate deeper, targeting the joints and muscles."
Most beauty-focused, portable tools are low-powered, as they are designed to focus on the surface or the skin. On the flip side, the huge, full-body panels that cost in the thousands have high irradiance but aren't the most user-friendly or feasible for most folks.
Consider the Lumebox to be the Goldilocks scenario: It's high-powered enough to penetrate into deeper tissues like the muscles and joints but still portable, easy to use, and safe for skin. "I just want one thing that has multiple users rather than buying a mask for my face and then another device for my joints and another device for my neck," she says about designing the Lumebox.
The easy-to-use part is vital, as red light therapy requires consistent use. If a tool does not effortlessly fit into your life, there's a good chance you won't stick with it. And if you don't use it, it won't work.
"I actually use this multiple times a day. It's like a Swiss Army knife of wellness," says Chen. "In the morning while I do my breathwork, I keep it on its stand 5-6 inches away so it's targeting my face and decolletage. I sit at my desk all day, so I'll hold it by my neck if I'm feeling stiffness between meetings. I use it around my knee pre- and post-workout because it can help improve recovery."
|Lumebox details
|Technology
|Red and near-infrared light
|Red light irradiance
|58% greater irradiance than other leading tools
|Near infrared irradiance
|80% greater irradiance than other leading tools
|FDA-registered
|Yes
|Safety-tested
|Yes
|Battery life
|140-150 minutes of use
|Price
|$599
|Sale
|45% off ($270 off)
|Sale duration
|Sept 1 - 4
The takeaway
If you're in the market for a red light therapy tool that can target multiple areas (joints, muscles, and the skin), this portable device just might be your solution. As a bonus: Purchase this weekend for 45% off using this link.
