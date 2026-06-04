Scientists Say Low Nitric Oxide May Accelerate Alzheimer��’s Progression
Nitric oxide is probably not something most people think about very often. If it comes up at all, it’s usually in the context of athletes drinking beet juice before a workout or conversations about blood flow and cardiovascular health. But this tiny gas molecule does a remarkable amount inside the body, especially in the brain.
It helps blood vessels dilate. It supports circulation. It influences immune signaling and cellular communication. And now, new research suggests it may also play a surprisingly important role in how brain cells edit and express genes.
A new study1 published in Molecular Cell found that lower nitric oxide activity in the brain was linked to worse Alzheimer’s outcomes, including greater plaque buildup and faster memory decline. Perhaps even more interesting, the findings challenge a long-standing belief in Alzheimer’s research. For years, many scientists thought nitric oxide levels were too high in Alzheimer’s disease and contributed to damage. This study suggests the opposite may actually be happening.
Nitric oxide helps regulate gene “editing” in the brain
To understand the study, it helps to first understand a process called alternative splicing.
Genes are not quite as fixed as people often imagine. A single gene can essentially be edited in multiple ways to create different protein instructions for cells. This editing process, known as alternative splicing, helps create the enormous complexity of the human brain despite humans having a relatively limited number of genes overall.
Researchers discovered that nitric oxide appears to help regulate this splicing process through something called S-nitrosylation, a chemical modification that changes how proteins behave.
One protein in particular stood out: PTBP1, a major splicing regulator involved in brain function and neurodegenerative disease. The researchers found that nitric oxide modifies PTBP1 in ways that influence how genes are expressed throughout the brain. When nitric oxide signaling dropped, this system appeared to break down.
Importantly, both mouse models and human Alzheimer’s brains showed lower levels of this nitric oxide-related modification, called SNO-PTB. Lower levels were associated with worse clinical outcomes, greater Alzheimer’s pathology, and more abnormal gene splicing tied to tau proteins involved in neurodegeneration.
That may sound highly technical, but the broader takeaway is fairly understandable: healthy nitric oxide signaling may help brain cells maintain healthier communication and protein regulation over time.
The findings connect brain aging with vascular health
One reason this study feels important is that it connects several areas of Alzheimer’s research that are often discussed separately.
Alzheimer’s is frequently framed purely as a plaque disease. But it is now clear that vascular health, blood flow, endothelial dysfunction, inflammation, and metabolic health all contribute to cognitive decline long before symptoms appear.
Nitric oxide sits right in the middle of many of those systems.
The molecule plays a major role in keeping blood vessels flexible and responsive. When nitric oxide production drops, circulation becomes less efficient, inflammation tends to rise, and endothelial function worsens. Over time, reduced blood flow to the brain may impair oxygen and nutrient delivery while making the brain more vulnerable to neurodegeneration.
This study suggests nitric oxide may also influence the brain much more directly through gene regulation itself.
And importantly, nitric oxide production naturally declines with age, especially alongside sedentary behavior, poor cardiovascular health, insulin resistance, smoking, chronic inflammation, and poor sleep.
Habits that naturally support nitric oxide production
This study does not prove that boosting nitric oxide prevents Alzheimer’s. The research is still early, and these findings are much more about understanding mechanisms inside the brain than providing a direct treatment recommendation.
Still, many of the same habits known to support nitric oxide production are already strongly tied to better cardiovascular health, circulation, metabolic function, and healthier cognitive aging overall. Some of the biggest ones include:
- Regular aerobic exercise: Movement is one of the most reliable ways to stimulate nitric oxide production naturally. As blood flow increases during exercise, blood vessels release more nitric oxide, which helps improve circulation and endothelial function over time. Resistance training appears beneficial here, too, especially because muscle health and vascular health are so closely connected metabolically.
- Nitrate-rich foods: Foods like beets, spinach, arugula, lettuce, celery, and other leafy greens contain natural nitrates that the body can convert into nitric oxide. This is one reason diets rich in vegetables are so consistently linked to better cardiovascular and brain health.
- Supporting the oral microbiome: Interestingly, part of the nitrate-to-nitric-oxide conversion process happens through bacteria living in the mouth. Some researchers worry that frequent use of strong antibacterial mouthwash may interfere with that pathway by disrupting beneficial oral bacteria involved in nitric oxide production.
- Better sleep and metabolic health: Poor sleep, insulin resistance, smoking, chronic inflammation, and sedentary behavior are all associated with lower nitric oxide signaling over time. On the flip side, stable blood sugar, cardiovascular fitness, and healthier metabolic function tend to support healthier nitric oxide activity throughout the body.
The takeaway
The most interesting part of this study may be how it reframes nitric oxide itself. For years, Alzheimer’s research largely treated it as part of the problem. Now scientists are exploring whether losing healthy nitric oxide signaling may actually remove an important layer of protection inside the brain.