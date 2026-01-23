The Connection Between Tongue Scraping, Nitric Oxide & Longevity
Brushing and flossing are non-negotiables for most of us. But there’s another step that the board-certified pediatric functional dentist Staci Whitman, DMD, believes deserves a place in your daily routine: tongue scraping.
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Whitman explained why this ancient Ayurvedic ritual is more than just a fresh-breath hack—it’s a practice that can influence your microbiome, nitric oxide production, and even cardiovascular health.
If you’ve never tried it, the concept might sound unnecessary (or maybe even a little odd). After all, we’re taught to clean teeth and gums, not our tongue. But as Whitman shares, the tongue is a busy ecosystem of microbes. Supporting the balance between good and bad bacteria here doesn’t just impact your oral hygiene; it has ripple effects throughout your entire body.
How your tongue impacts nitric oxide & heart health
Your tongue is central to your body’s nitric oxide pathway. Nitric oxide is a signaling molecule that helps regulate blood pressure, improve circulation, and support brain and metabolic health. It’s also critical for exercise performance and recovery, since it increases oxygen delivery to working muscles.
The process starts with nitrate-rich foods, like spinach, arugula, and beets. Once you eat them, nitrate-reducing bacteria in your mouth (particularly those tucked deep in the tongue’s crevices) convert nitrates into nitrites. These are then further transformed into nitric oxide in the body.
But there’s a catch. Pathogenic bacteria and yeast, such as Candida, prefer to colonize the upper surface of the tongue, forming a sticky biofilm that crowds out the beneficial microbes. That biofilm doesn’t just cause bad breath. It can interfere with nitric oxide production, tip the balance toward inflammation, and potentially impact cardiovascular health over time.
Scientists are increasingly recognizing how important this microbial balance is. Research has found that oral bacteria are directly tied to nitric oxide availability1, influencing cardiovascular, metabolic, and even cognitive health.
Why tongue scraping works (& how to do it)
Unlike brushing your tongue with a toothbrush, which only displaces bacteria, tongue scraping physically removes the top layer of debris, pathogenic bacteria, and food particles from the dorsum (the surface) of the tongue. The key is that it clears away the “bad actors” while leaving the nitrate-reducing bacteria deeper in the tongue crypts intact.
Though it has roots in Ayurveda, modern studies are starting to back up the practice. Research has found that tongue scraping was more effective2 than brushing at reducing volatile sulfur compounds, the main cause of bad breath. Another study suggested it may help lower oral fungal growth while even enhancing taste perception3. And of course, by supporting the right bacterial populations, you’re also keeping nitric oxide pathways running smoothly.
So, how do you start? Before brushing, use a stainless steel or copper scraper to gently drag from the back of your tongue toward the front. Rinse the scraper after each pass. It takes less than a minute, and Whitman notes that once people try it, “they become hooked on it.”
The takeaway
Your tongue is a key player in your body’s health. By scraping away harmful biofilm and preserving beneficial bacteria, you’re not only improving oral hygiene but also supporting nitric oxide production, blood vessel function, and whole-body health.
If you’re already brushing and flossing daily, adding tongue scraping may be the missing link in your oral and heart health routine.