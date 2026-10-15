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Low Levels Of This Mineral Are Linked To Uncontrolled Blood Sugar, Study Shows
Magnesium has become synonymous with sleep support. And while this mineral definitely has calming qualities, its impacts stretch far greater. Magnesium is also involved in glucose metabolism and insulin function, and studies have linked lower blood levels of this nutrient with poorer blood sugar regulation.
Researchers of a new study1 wanted to explore this relationship further, looking at how magnesium levels compared in adults with type 2 diabetes whose blood sugar was well-managed versus those whose levels were above target. Here's what they found, plus what to know about getting enough of this essential mineral.
About the study
To better understand the relationship between magnesium and blood sugar, researchers set out to compare blood magnesium levels in adults with type 2 diabetes whose blood sugar was well-managed versus those whose levels were above target.
The study included 68 adults living in India. Researchers split participants into two groups based on their HbA1c (a marker of average blood sugar over the past two to three months) and compared their magnesium levels alongside other markers of metabolic health.
Magnesium & measures of metabolic health
After analyzing the data, researchers found a few key differences between the groups:
- Magnesium levels were lower in people with higher blood sugar: The median blood magnesium level was lower (about 2.1 mg/dL) in participants with higher HbA1c, compared with a higher level (2.3 mg/dL) in those with better-managed blood sugar.
- Low magnesium levels were only found in the higher HbA1c group: Five participants in this group had hypomagnesemia, meaning their blood magnesium levels were below the normal range.
- Magnesium wasn't significantly linked to HbA1c within the higher HbA1c group: Although the researchers observed a trend toward lower magnesium levels alongside higher HbA1c, the relationship wasn't statistically significant.
- Lower magnesium levels were associated with higher triglycerides: This suggests a potential relationship between magnesium status and other markers of metabolic health.
What this study doesn't reveal is which comes first: The low magnesium or elevated blood sugar. Low magnesium may play a role in blood sugar regulation, while elevated blood sugar can also increase magnesium loss.
What does past research show?
This isn't the first time magnesium levels have been studied in the context of blood sugar. And results of this study, support what previous research2 has started to uncover.
Magnesium plays a role in insulin signaling and the movement of glucose into cells. Blood sugar imbalances may also increase magnesium loss through urine, potentially making it harder to maintain adequate levels.
In addition, some clinical trials have found that magnesium supplementation may improve fasting blood sugar and HbA1c in people with type 2 diabetes. Getting enough magnesium is important for overall health. But getting more magnesium doesn't directly (or immediately) translate to better sugar. Rather, it likely supports the underlying metabolic processes over time.
Increasing your magnesium intake
Magnesium is what's known as an essential mineral, which means that you have to get enough daily to support your body's needs (your body can't produce it on its own). And about 43% of U.S. adults don't get enough magnesium through diet alone.
One way to counter that and support your magnesium levels is to eat more magnesium-rich foods. These foods include pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, leafy greens, and beans. Here's a complete list of the top 10 food sources of magnesium.
Supplementation can also be a smart move for many. Not only can magnesium supplements help correct inadequacies and support serum magnesium levels, they also have functional benefits—like helping you sleep deeper. Our favorite magnesium powder combines 230 milligrams of magnesium with 100% tart cherry powder to make an actually effective version of a sleepy girl mocktail. One reviewer said sipping it nightly even made her sleep score go up by 10 points.
The takeaway
While magnesium does help you wind down at night, it is also connected to blood sugar control. And making sure you're getting enough of this essential mineral through food and supplements is key for supporting overall metabolic health.