A 5,000 year-old practice meant to balance your mind, body, and spirit, Ayurveda can seem a little intimidating for those just beginning their holistic well-being journey. Perhaps you, too, have always wanted to follow India's ancient principles but don’t know where to start. Well, according to Ayurveda expert and author, Sahara Rose, it’s actually not so difficult to fit the ancient practice into your lifestyle. After all, “Ayurveda is tapping into the wisdom that’s already inside of you,” she shares on this episode of the mindbodygreen podcast.

Incorporating Ayurvedic concepts into your daily routine doesn’t have to require too many drastic lifestyle changes. In fact, you can start with just a few simple tweaks: