Let’s start with the travel-friendly grocery store staple: tea bags. The options in the tea aisle tend to be mainly tea bags (in the U.S., that is), but there’s a wide variety within this category.

You have the pick of the litter, so to speak. From plain green tea to warming vanilla chai and even benefit-first blends that tout sleep support or hormone balance.

In general, one tea bag has about 1.5-3 grams of herbs, Siff says. They tend to be packaged with glue and a staple to secure the herbs within on their journey from the manufacturer to you. Some even come with a little paper tag with an inspirational quote.

Overall, tea bags are widely used for their convenience. But is it worth the ease? Here’s the pros and cons.