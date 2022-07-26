In terms of application, you really only need to use a little bit of product (just two pumps for your whole mane) once a week to see the benefits. Again, the treatment creates covalent bonds in the hair, which are the strongest of the bunch and cannot be broken by water or shampoo. So even if you wash your hair multiple times a week, "your results won't wash down the drain," Ji says.

But let's discuss the thermo-reactive process, shall we? Yes, this treatment requires heat to activate the 3D fortifying technology and create energy to form those permanent covalent bonds, but you don't need to completely blast your strands for it to work. Any temperature above 140°F will do, which you can easily achieve with a low-heat blow dry or diffuse. "Adding just a little bit of heat will actually give you the best experience and results," celebrity hairstylist and Living Proof ambassador Jenna Perry tells mbg.

For those like myself who are partial to at-home blowouts, this technology can take some of the fear away from regular heat styling since it harnesses the power of heat to actually repair damage. Plus, TBC serves as a heat protectant up to 450°F (although, you'll still want to keep another thermal protectant on hand since you only need to use TBC once a week).