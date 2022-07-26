 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
This Hair Treatment Literally Nursed My Damaged Strands Back To Health

This Hair Treatment Literally Nursed My Damaged Strands Back To Health

Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor By Jamie Schneider
mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
woman with red hair brushing it with a comb

Image by ohlamour Studio / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 26, 2022 — 15:53 PM

I heat style my hair way more often than I care to admit. I actually find my air-dry routine way more high maintenance—whereas I've mastered the quick, bouncy blowout and can be out the door in 20 minutes max. Of course, I'm loyal to my heat protectant, and I invest in high-quality tools that prevent excessive heat damage, but at the end of the day, heat simply harms your hair. I know this—and so do my dry, brittle ends. 

However, I recently discovered Living Proof's Triple Bond Complex (TBC), and it literally resuscitated my stands—better yet, it works with my hot tools to immediately strengthen and protect my hair from damage. 

What makes this hair treatment so great? 

Chemistry hats on: Many repairing treatments can help reconstruct broken hair bonds (damaged from heat styling, chemical processing, and other physical stressors), but each strand is actually made up of three different types of bonds: hydrogen, ionic, and covalent. While plenty of products address hydrogen and ionic bonds (which are weaker and more easily broken), very few can repair covalent bonds, which are the strongest bonds in the hair. "Usually, they can only be formed with careful chemistry design and specific reaction conditions," Ivy Ji, Living Proof's director of research and measurement, tells mbg. 

Enter, Living Proof's patented 3D Fortifying Technology. It involves a thermo-reactive process (a fancy phrase meaning it gets activated by heat) that creates new hydrogen, ionic, and covalent bonds, thus strengthening the hair structure and rebuilding strands from the inside out. Translation? Your hair will look and feel literally brand-new. The brand even conducted clinical trials and found that bleached hair treated with TBC had a decreased number of broken hair fibers—so much so, in fact, that the bleached strands behaved similarly to virgin hair. 

In addition to this patented technology, you'll find a blend of lipids and peptides to nourish and protect the strands, a biomimetic emollient blend to align and soften the hair fibers, and a cuticle sealing agent to smooth down the surface of hair, resulting in less frizz and more shine. And like all Living Proof products, the scent is sublime. 

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

$45
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

How it works.

In terms of application, you really only need to use a little bit of product (just two pumps for your whole mane) once a week to see the benefits. Again, the treatment creates covalent bonds in the hair, which are the strongest of the bunch and cannot be broken by water or shampoo. So even if you wash your hair multiple times a week, "your results won't wash down the drain," Ji says. 

But let's discuss the thermo-reactive process, shall we? Yes, this treatment requires heat to activate the 3D fortifying technology and create energy to form those permanent covalent bonds, but you don't need to completely blast your strands for it to work. Any temperature above 140°F will do, which you can easily achieve with a low-heat blow dry or diffuse. "Adding just a little bit of heat will actually give you the best experience and results," celebrity hairstylist and Living Proof ambassador Jenna Perry tells mbg. 

For those like myself who are partial to at-home blowouts, this technology can take some of the fear away from regular heat styling since it harnesses the power of heat to actually repair damage. Plus, TBC serves as a heat protectant up to 450°F (although, you'll still want to keep another thermal protectant on hand since you only need to use TBC once a week). 

My results. 

Triple Bond Complex promises stronger, softer, smoother hair after just one use—and I can personally vouch for this claim. After raking two pumps of product through my strands and letting it soak in for 10 minutes, I immediately noticed how much smoother and shinier my strands looked post-blowout. Thanks to the cuticle-sealing agent, my blowout also looked way less poofy and susceptible to frizz, even days after styling (amid an NYC heat wave, this was a very impressive feat). 

I also love how seamlessly the treatment fits into my wash-day routine: I can shampoo and condition as I normally do (maybe apply a deep conditioning mask, if my strands are screaming for moisture), then apply the product to my freshly washed tresses. Many other bond-building products are much more high maintenance, requiring you to dampen your locks before applying, hop out of the shower to let the formula marinate, then rinse thoroughly before starting your shampoo. You can apply TBC just like any other leave-in product; all you need to do is let it soak on your strands for at least 10 minutes before activating it with heat. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway. 

I've been testing the Triple Bond Complex for about a month now, and I fall more in love with each use. My blowouts immediately look smoother, my strands feel stronger, and even my air-dried strands have a more noticeable shine. It's a smallish bottle (1.5 ounces), but a little goes a very long way, and you only need to use it once a week, so it should last you a long while. I know when I do finally reach the final drop, I'll be restocking straight away.

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

Living Proof Triple Bond Complex

$45
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Jamie Schneider
Jamie Schneider mbg Beauty & Wellness Editor
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Makeup That Survives The Heat: How To Make Your Look Last, From A Pro

Hannah Frye
Makeup That Survives The Heat: How To Make Your Look Last, From A Pro
Beauty

15 Best Body Lotions For Men That Will Give Your Skin Major TLC

Jamie Schneider
15 Best Body Lotions For Men That Will Give Your Skin Major TLC
$4999

Health Coach Certification

With Multiple Instructors
Health Coach Certification
Beauty

This Is How Micro-Decisions Affect Your Skin Health Over Time

Alexandra Engler
This Is How Micro-Decisions Affect Your Skin Health Over Time
Integrative Health

The Best Time To Take Your B Vitamin To *Actually* Reap The Benefits

Merrell Readman
The Best Time To Take Your B Vitamin To *Actually* Reap The Benefits
Integrative Health

The Best Time To Wake Up To Start Your Day Super Energized

Emma Loewe
The Best Time To Wake Up To Start Your Day Super Energized
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Functional Food

Eating More Of This Underrated Mineral May Be Key For Heart Health, Study Finds

Merrell Readman
Eating More Of This Underrated Mineral May Be Key For Heart Health, Study Finds
Love

It's Not Cheating, But Research Says This Action May Weaken Your Relationship

Sarah Regan
It's Not Cheating, But Research Says This Action May Weaken Your Relationship
Beauty

Before You Even Think About Popping Your Pimples, Please Read This

Hannah Frye
Before You Even Think About Popping Your Pimples, Please Read This
Integrative Health

Always Wake Up Tired? What It Means & What To Do, From Sleep Specialists

Emma Loewe
Always Wake Up Tired? What It Means & What To Do, From Sleep Specialists
Functional Food

This Underrated Sweetener Has Vitamins & Minerals — But Is It Healthier?

Merrell Readman
This Underrated Sweetener Has Vitamins & Minerals — But Is It Healthier?
Beauty

Are You Noticing Lip Lines Start To Stick Around? Here's What To Do

Jamie Schneider
Are You Noticing Lip Lines Start To Stick Around? Here's What To Do
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/living-proof-triple-bond-complex-beauty-editor-review

Your article and new folder have been saved!