The logic makes sense, as if you have an eating window of more than 12 hours, chances are you're eating later in the night—and if that meal is super hearty or excessively sweet or spicy, it might mess with your slumber. "Our largest meals should not ever be close to bedtime," Ferira adds, and plenty of research3 has associated late dinners or eating more calories late in the evening and short sleep duration (less than five hours). Of course, a growling, empty stomach can keep you up at night as well, so you do want to listen to your natural body cues if you are hungry at night—just opt for one of these foods that keep blood sugar levels steady and provide relaxing benefits.