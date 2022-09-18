Lime Crime Electric Slide Eyeshadow Review From A Beauty Editor
If you’ve ever admired a bold eyeshadow look and thought to yourself I could never do that at home, you’re not alone. Even as someone who’s played around with makeup for years (and now writes about it for a living), colorful looks intimidate me. If I dare to try it, the time-consuming process is generally filled with frustration and impatience—and it's never worth it in the end.
Still, I never stop searching for products and tools that make the statement looks more user-friendly. A colleague of mine recently recommended a new eyeshadow stick she claimed to be “the easiest product she’s ever used,” so naturally I had to try it. Let me tell you, I’ve never felt more confident playing with eyeshadow until I found this holy grail: Lime Crime's Electric Slide Eyeshadow Brush and Stick.
Why the new Lime Crime Electric Slide is the most user-friendly shadow stick.
Most traditional eyeshadow sticks are, well, just a stick. This means you’ll have to find a brush that easily blends the creamy product, which can be a struggle. The Electric Slide, however, is dual-ended; there's pigmented shadow on one side and the perfect diffusing brush on the other. The simplicity of the product gave me the courage I needed to finally test the bold blue eyeshadow look that I'd been lusting after.
Nailing an all-blue lid with the Electric Slide shadow stick in the shade “OMG” took me about five minutes. The last time I tried to do a full-lid pop of color, it took at least triple the amount of time. All the frustration and disappointment that plagued my previous attempts disappeared, confirming that this eyeshadow stick is the most user-friendly option on the market right now, at least in my opinion.
When going for a bold look, one of my biggest fears is creasing, uneven fading, and/or smudging. I tested the wearability of this stick by sporting the bold blue hue all day long (and well into the evening) on a hot summer day in New York City. By dusk, my eyeshadow was the only thing that still looked fresh as can be.
And while the cream shadow may have held to my lids like cement, it practically slipped off when I applied makeup remover—no tugging required. While the thought of something that budge-proof might typically be cause for concern, I didn't think twice about Lime Crime's formula. Not only is the vegan brand known one of the o.g. clean beauty brands, but it actually packs the shadow with skin-soothing ingredients, like vitamin E and sunflower seed oil to the formula. It's pretty genius when you consider how sensitive the eyelids and under eyes tend to be.
Naturally, I’m not the only one impressed. The review section is filled with comments saying the pigment is “budge-proof” and “stays on all day.” Plus, shoppers can’t stop raving about the rainbow of shades available, including three shimmers and three mattes. Major bonus: The stick is only $14. It's a shockingly affordable price point given the quality and amount of product provided. No wonder this product launched just a few weeks ago, yet it already has makeup lovers talking!
How to use the Electric Slide dual-ended eyeshadow stick:
One more thing I love about this stick (I’m obsessed if you can’t tell by now) is that you can achieve a simple look with a light shade of each color or go for a fully opaque statement look. Here, a step-by-step for both:
Electric Slide Dual-Ended Eyeshadow Stick$14
For a casual look:
- Prep the lid using concealer, then pat a translucent powder on top. This will ensure the pigment goes on smooth but still has some grip on your lid.
- With a light hand, swipe the shadow stick across your lid once or twice but stop right below the crease.
- Take the brush (or your fingers if you prefer) and make tiny circles around the edges of the shadow. You can blend it into the crease or keep it all on the lower lid. This motion will help diffuse the pigment for a seamless, effortless look.
- Let the product set for about a minute before applying liner or mascara.
For a bold look:
- Prep the lid using concealer, then pat a translucent powder on top. This will ensure the pigment goes on smooth but still has some grip on your lid.
- Swipe the shadow stick across the lid three to four times, but stop right below the crease.
- Take the brush (of fingers if you prefer) and make tiny circles around the edges of the shadow to blend your first layer. You can blend it into the crease or keep it all on the lower lid.
- Swipe the stick across the lid another two to three times and blend again. Continue this process until you’re satisfied with the pigment.
- Let the product set for about a minute before applying liner or mascara.
- Optional step: If you’re craving some extra shine, take your favorite shimmery shadow and dab a bit over the top. The rich pigment of the Electric Slide will serve as the perfect base for any glittery look.
The takeaway.
Bold and colorful makeup looks can be so intimidating, even if you’ve been experimenting with eyeshadow for years like myself. Thanks to the Electric Slide Dual-Ended Stick and Brush, I’ve never felt more confident trying out new looks. The buildable shades make it great for any kind of look you’re after, subtle or adventurous. If you’re in the process of learning eyeshadow 101, check out this story on optimizing your look to compliment your unique eye shape.
