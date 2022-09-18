Lime Crime Electric Slide Eyeshadow Review From A Beauty Editor

Most traditional eyeshadow sticks are, well, just a stick. This means you’ll have to find a brush that easily blends the creamy product, which can be a struggle. The Electric Slide, however, is dual-ended; there's pigmented shadow on one side and the perfect diffusing brush on the other. The simplicity of the product gave me the courage I needed to finally test the bold blue eyeshadow look that I'd been lusting after.

Nailing an all-blue lid with the Electric Slide shadow stick in the shade “OMG” took me about five minutes. The last time I tried to do a full-lid pop of color, it took at least triple the amount of time. All the frustration and disappointment that plagued my previous attempts disappeared, confirming that this eyeshadow stick is the most user-friendly option on the market right now, at least in my opinion.

When going for a bold look, one of my biggest fears is creasing, uneven fading, and/or smudging. I tested the wearability of this stick by sporting the bold blue hue all day long (and well into the evening) on a hot summer day in New York City. By dusk, my eyeshadow was the only thing that still looked fresh as can be.