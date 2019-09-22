5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season
Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During that "season," you will feel the energy of the prevailing astrological vibe—no matter what your Sun sign.
Each year, the start of Libra season coincides with the autumnal equinox. That's when a day of nearly equal light and dark is honored as the northern hemisphere continues to tilt away from the Sun. Fittingly, Libra is symbolized by the scales, which are constantly in a state of balancing.
Peaceful, harmonizing Libra is the second of the zodiac's three air signs. It's also one of the "cardinal" (or triplicity) quality signs. The word cardinal comes from the Latin word cardo, which means "hinge." Along with the zodiac's other cardinal signs Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn, Libra marks the beginning or "hinge" between one season and the next.
As the signs that get things moving, all cardinal signs are leadership-driven and discerning. Since cardinal signs kick off seasons, folks born under them are often initiators and pioneers—but this can also give them an entitled, alpha-male or queen-bee air when taken too far (think Libra Vladimir Putin). While this sign rules the skies for a month, we are reminded to lead with a healthy hybrid of confidence and compassion.
As you bid adieu to the hands-on, earthy efficiency and detailed focus of Virgo season, it’s time to welcome a more airy, thoughtful approach to things.
As a cardinal sign, Libras will certainly use their mental gifts (and nearly irresistible charm) to win just about any argument they enter. But Libras also love pleasure and communal approaches—making them perhaps the easiest of the cardinal signs to join forces with. While the sign of the heavenly harmonizer influences the world, we can think of ourselves as peaceful warriors, who are part of the universal "justice league."
So as you bid adieu to the hands-on, earthy efficiency and detailed focus of Virgo season, it's time to welcome a more airy, thoughtful approach to things. Virgo helped you spot the flaws. Now Libra invites you to join forces and patch up the cracks—working in synergy and tuning in to the needs of the people in your life.
Here are five ways you can bring your life back into balance by October 23:
1. Stay present.
Libra is the sign of interpersonal relationships, and its alluring solar spell puts your closest ties front and center. When was the last time you were truly "as one" with another human being, engaged in an energetic, back-and-forth dance? It's no simple feat. In our era of smartphones and constant connectivity, it's as though relationship-building is widely regarded as an inefficient task. It's easier to swipe right, friend, like, or follow than it is to do the awkward IRL getting-to-know-you routine or deal with people's real-world idiosyncrasies. Yet, our screen-to-screen approach removes the soul and beauty of a true Libra-inspired union.
But while it may be challenging, Libra season will smile on a short media break. With progress-driven Uranus in traditional Taurus until 2026, our tech-addicted culture is being called upon to reclaim a more balanced life—one in which we can actually relax and enjoy ourselves without a screen in easy reach.
2. Slow down.
Elegant Libra is ruled by Venus, the goddess of beauty, art, and social grace. This sign is truly the fairest of them all! During Libra season, we can all (regardless of gender identification) use a dose of metaphysical, matriarchal mojo like that of Libra Julie Andrews in her portrayal of Mary Poppins (and Fraulein Maria in The Sound of Music.)
Libra season is NOT about efficiency—and that’s OK. It’s about maximizing the amount of pleasure you take in every experience.
Embrace the divine feminine energy—both within yourself and in your surrounding environment. One easy way to start? Simply slow down. Take time putting together beautifully plated meals and sartorially inspired outfits. Adorn your workspace with a vase of cut flowers. Make a ritual of getting ready for bed, waking up, or savoring a morning routine. Even a tiny adjustment to the usual, mindless rushing can make a huge difference during this decadent Libran phase.
Libra season is NOT about efficiency—and that's OK. It's about maximizing the amount of pleasure you take in every experience. So go ahead and add a spoonful of sugar (or raw agave nectar). It really will help the medicine go down.
3. Set your mood to "happy."
It may sound oversimplified, but putting yourself into a happy, love-filled state of mind can actually attract more of the same. Researchers are studying the power of the heart's electromagnetic field, which can be felt several feet outside the body. By radiating love and positivity, you can have a healing influence on the people in your immediate field.
4. Channel the healing powers of art and beauty.
Libra season is a time to take in sights and sounds that fill your heart. Create a playlist that lifts your spirits. Go look at paintings, sculptures, or a gorgeous scene somewhere out in nature. Tap into your creative energy by making something with your hands. Surround yourself with beauty: Hang some art; fill some vases with fresh flowers; put mementos that make you feel good on display.
5. Choose love over fear.
Marianne Williamson, presidential candidate and author of A Return to Love (Libra season recommended reading!), put it so perfectly: "The biggest problem today isn't just that hate is speaking so loudly; it's that love is speaking too softly."
Because when we let fear take over, that's when we lose. For love to win in the end, perhaps Williamson's definition can guide us: "Love is what we are born with. Fear is what we learn." It's time for some unlearning like never before.