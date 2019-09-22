5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season

Every 30 days or so, the Sun visits a new zodiac sign. During that "season," you will feel the energy of the prevailing astrological vibe—no matter what your Sun sign.

Each year, the start of Libra season coincides with the autumnal equinox. That's when a day of nearly equal light and dark is honored as the northern hemisphere continues to tilt away from the Sun. Fittingly, Libra is symbolized by the scales, which are constantly in a state of balancing.

Peaceful, harmonizing Libra is the second of the zodiac's three air signs. It's also one of the "cardinal" (or triplicity) quality signs. The word cardinal comes from the Latin word cardo, which means "hinge." Along with the zodiac's other cardinal signs Aries, Cancer, and Capricorn, Libra marks the beginning or "hinge" between one season and the next.

As the signs that get things moving, all cardinal signs are leadership-driven and discerning. Since cardinal signs kick off seasons, folks born under them are often initiators and pioneers—but this can also give them an entitled, alpha-male or queen-bee air when taken too far (think Libra Vladimir Putin). While this sign rules the skies for a month, we are reminded to lead with a healthy hybrid of confidence and compassion.