Lemon Juice In Hair: Does It Work? We Investigate The All-Natural Dye Job
Perhaps you're in between colorist appointments and you're just desperate for a touch-up. And when that desperation hits its peak, you may even wonder to yourself: Can I lighten my hair with lemon juice? It may even bring back memories of teenage years, say, if you've ever drenched your hair in citrus with the hopes of emerging honey-blond.
But does it even work? We admit the old-time trick isn't so far-fetched—but it's also not, um, great for your hair. So is there is a way to do it safely, and if so, how? Here's what hairstylists have to say about the all-natural dye job.
Can lemon juice really lighten your hair?
Well, yes and no. Lemons have their fair share of vitamin C, which does have brightening properties (similar to how a vitamin C serum is hailed for lightening up dark spots on the skin); the citric acid in lemon juice can also brighten the strands by oxidizing the hair, says Carrie McCard, colorist at Rita Hazan.
But, sigh, there are a few caveats. First up: While lemons can provide some brightening properties (similar to a natural hair toner, we'd say), you shouldn't expect a drastic dye job. "Drastic changes in color are usually not possible," naturopathic doctor Tess Marshall, N.D., previously told mbg. So if you have darker hair, don't expect to look platinum with the help of mere citrus.
And just as how you should stick to shades of your natural color when opting for a toner, perhaps ditch the lemons unless your hair is already fairly light. Again, lemons can only provide a subtle lightening effect, so if your hair is super-dark, all that effort might not even show up (or, worse, tinge your strands a bit orange). Lemons also won't work if you already have salon highlights: "This is best done on virgin hair," McCard explains. "There would be little to no reaction on color-treated hair."
What are the concerns?
But the biggest concern to look for? Lemon juice is drying and can create extreme photosensitivity on the skin. As it's a citric acid and an AHA, it will increase the chance of scalp burns and sun damage. Using the straight-up lemon juice can also be pretty drying on your strands—you might want to proceed with caution here, especially if your hair is already prone to dryness and breakage. Be sure to hydrate your hair before and after the lemon juice hack.
How to lighten your hair with lemon juice
Think lemons will work for you? There are a couple of ways to go about it before grabbing the juicer.
First, McCard says you can simply squeeze out some juice from the lemon and apply it to the areas you wish to lighten—either coat your strands with your fingers, or grab a trusty spray bottle and spritz the citrus throughout. "For better results, I recommend doing this outside," she says. "The heat of the sun will help accelerate the process."
But as we've noted, just be very, very careful you don't get any lemon juice on your scalp, and hydrate, hydrate, hydrate before and after. Or, you can always create a brightening DIY hair mask to supply your hair with a bit more moisture. You'll still have the lightening effect with the lemons, but it won't dry your hair as brittle:
- Mix ¾ lemon juice to ¼ conditioner.
- Apply the mixture to your hair, combing it through from root to tip.
- Leave on for at least 1½ hours or overnight (if leaving on overnight, be sure to wrap your hair in a shower cap or something of the like).
- Rinse with warm water, followed by a deep conditioner to restore moisture.
The takeaway
Here's the thing: Lemons can work on certain people (typically those with lighter hair already), but it only provides a subtle hit of brightness. If you're looking for a whole new 'do, there's not much you can do on the all-natural route—you may have to look into at-home hair color or wait with bated breath to see a colorist (we recommend waiting it out if you can). But for very subtle highlights, lemons are a quick hit, so long as you do it safely for your hair and scalp.
