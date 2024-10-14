Here's the thing: Lemons can work on certain people (typically those with lighter hair already), but it only provides a subtle hit of brightness. If you're looking for a whole new 'do, there's not much you can do on the all-natural route—you may have to look into at-home hair color or wait with bated breath to see a colorist (we recommend waiting it out if you can). But for very subtle highlights, lemons are a quick hit, so long as you do it safely for your hair and scalp.