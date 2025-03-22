“There’s something about growing old that leads to fewer stressors,” David Almeida, Ph.D., study author and professor of development and human studies at Penn State, said in a statement. “This could be the types of social roles that we fill as we age. As younger people, we may be juggling more, including jobs, families, and homes, all of which create instances of daily stress. But as we age, our social roles and motivations change. Older people talk about wanting to maximize and enjoy the time they have.”