You likely know by now that stress itself can do a number on your overall health, so be sure to manage it wisely as you’re waiting for your birthday cake candle count to climb. Make sure you’re exercising, incorporating mindfulness, and prioritizing leisure time when you can step away from your worries (preferably in nature!). Eating a balanced diet that's low in sugary, refined foods can also go a long way in supporting the gut-brain connection, and certain supplements can help ease the stress response as well. These are the best ones to naturally soothe stress and anxiousness. Maintaining strong social networks is also one of the best things you can do for stress levels as you age, according to experts.