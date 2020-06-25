She adds, "I think I’ve dug deeper with myself and [my kids] to really look at what works for each of us individually, and what changes not only our health and our stamina, but also our mood."

Laura says that she's also discovered a renewed appreciation for the outdoors during this time. "For those of us in urban environments in which there have been larger spikes and numbers in terms of COVID-19, taking the time to find nature is a privilege," she says. "Now I don't have to beg my kids to walk the dog, because they need it as much as the dog does—to get some fresh air and feel the sun. We’re lucky to go to a hiking trail or a park now that they’ve re-opened—it really makes a difference."

Appreciation for the Earth expands to Laura's philosophy about nutrition, as well. In a previous mbg interview, Laura said her mother [actress Diane Ladd] and grandmother taught her to be "aware of what was coming from the land, how it was being treated, how we were treating it, and how it was treating our bodies." As a result, she is an advocate for organic produce, and believes it should be available at a fair and affordable price to consumers. "Particularly when we’re in this pandemic and most vulnerable, how we can nourish ourselves, and be as chemically-free or certainly aware of what’s in and around and on our food."