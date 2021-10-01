First and foremost, this is a move that targets the shoulders, particularly the deltoid muscles. Your deltoids are the triangular-shaped muscles around the shoulder and are made up of three sections: the anterior deltoid, the lateral deltoid, and the posterior deltoid.

Along with getting your delts fired up, the strength this move builds also helps with increased shoulder mobility. And when you do lateral raises properly (aka keep the core stable and engaged), you're also working your abdominal muscles.

So the next time arm day rolls around and you're looking to work those shoulders, grab your dumbbells and give lateral raises a try.