19 Labor Day Sales Our Editors Are Shopping To Support Their Health & Well-Being
Labor Day weekend is the perfect chance to reset—whether that means soaking up the last of summer or investing in essentials to get your well-being routine back on track. And while we can't help you on the former (enjoy the beach!) we do know something about the latter.
We spent the last few days pulling together the best Labor Day deals of 2025—so you can save big without the stress of endless scrolling. Think red light tools for younger-looking skin, a longevity-boosting infrared sauna blanket, and healthy kitchen essentials. But that's not all!
Keep reading for our curated list of can’t-miss Labor Day deals that will help you feel your best this fall.
Best Labor Day deals for longevity
Bon Charge
Red Light Therapy Blanket
Lumen
Lumen Metabolism Tracker
HigherDose
The Plunge Cold Plunge Tub
- Bon Charge: Known for its science-backed wellness tech, Bon Charge makes everything from red light therapy blankets to legit blue light–blocking glasses. This Labor Day weekend, you can save 25% sitewide—an unbeatable deal on editor-loved tools that support better sleep, reduced inflammation, and overall recovery.
- Lumen Metabolism Tracker: This handheld device gives real-time insight into how your metabolism is functioning, with recommendations to promote fat burn, lose weight, and boost energy naturally. Score it for just $199 this weekend.
- Plunge: Cold water exposure has been linked with improved stress, muscle recovery, better mood, and other incredible benefits—and you can save $1,000 (!) on one of our favorite cold plunge tubs.
- Sans: Whether you opt for an air purifier or water filter (a reverse osmosis option that sits on your countertop) you can't go wrong with Sans. This weekend only save $100 on both of these editor-loved picks.
- Lume Box: Save up to $260 on the LumeBox, a portable device that delivers red and near infrared light where it's needed most—sans harmful UV rays. Both third-party tested for irradiance and safety, it's a must for warning off inflammation, boosting mood, and promoting faster recovery.
Best Labor Day beauty deals:
Solawave
Red Light Therapy Wand
Act + Acre
Stem Cell Scalp Serum™
iRestore
Elite
- Act + Acre: Save 25% sitewide on science-backed products to support a healthier scalp and stronger, fuller hair. FYI, the Stem Cell Scalp Serum is a can't miss.
- Solawave: Give your skin a little TLC with Solawave's red light therapy tool, including my favorite red light therapy wand and the brand's new red light neck mask. Stick to bundles to get the most bang for your buck (they're up to $150 off).
- Necessarie: Score 20% off sitewide through September, including the brand's hair growth-promoting Rosemary Shampoo and Conditioner.
- iRestore: Our editor tested iRestore's red light hair growth device for six weeks—and has the baby hairs to prove it. This weekend only save $700 on devices (or $1,350 on bundles). Don't miss our full review.
Best Labor Day fitness & recovery deals:
Hydrow
Hydrow Pro Rower
NordicTrack
COMMERCIAL 2450 Treadmill
Chirp
RPM Mini
- Rally: Recovery smart with Rally's Orbital Massager. This unique design replaces percussive massage with a rotating base that mimics a car buffer. It's less abrasive than typical massagers—so you avoid discomfort but still get much-needed relief. Save $75 with code RALLYMBG75 at checkout.
- Hydrow: Rowing calls on all your biggest muscles, improving your strength, aerobic capacity, and cardiovascular health. Right now, you can save $750 on one of the best rowers in this (very rare) flash sale.
- Therabody: Save up $150 this Labor Day on select products, including the sleep-boosting SmartGoogles, travel-friendly Theragun Mini, and JetBoots PRO Plus.
- NordicTrack: Want to stay active but beat the heat? Look no further than NordicTrack's lineup of sleek, smart treadmills. Our top pick? Get the most bang for your buck with the Commercial Treadmill 2450.
- Chirp: Take 15% off select items, including the Chirp RPM Rolling Percussive Massager and Chirp RPM Mini for more targeted relief.
- Echelon: Find savings sitewide on Echelon favorites including rowers, treadmills, adjustable dumbbells, and stair climbers. Plus, earn a free $100 Amazon gift card with select purchases.
Best Labor day sleep & home deals:
Helight
Helight Sleep Light
Chilipad
Dock Pro Bundle
- Chilipad by Sleepme: Want a better snooze? This smart mattress topper ensures you're at the perfect temperature every night with a built-in cooling (and heating) system. Save up to $710 on a full sleep bundle.
- Helight Sleep: This tiny sleep too is based on NASA research and emits low-intensity red light to promote the natural production of melatonin. Your 20% off discount is auto-applied at checkout.
- BlueAir: Breathe easier with BlueAir's lineup of sleek, effective air purifiers. Founded in Sweden, these top-tier purifiers remove dust, allergens, and even microplastics from your space. The 20% off discount applies sitewide, including the brand's most advanced design yet, the Blue Signature.
- Brooklinen: Ditch plastic-based fabrics in the bedroom by opting for 100% cotton picks, like these organic sheets from Brooklinen. Other favorites include these OKEO-TEX certified bath towels and this organic cotton duvet cover—all 25% off this weekend.
The takeaway
Don't let the overwhelm of Labor Day sales stop you from saving money on products that will actually enhance your well-being. Whether you want to kickstart a stronger workout regimen, focus on recovery, or boost your skin's longevity, this curated list will help you shop smarter (and maybe even live longer).
Additional writing by Carleigh Ferrante.