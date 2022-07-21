The Tinted Moisturizer Thats Makes My Oily Skin Glow Without Looking Greasy

I Tried The New Kjaer Weis Tinted Moisturizer & My Skin Has Never Looked Better
After my favorite tinted moisturizer was discontinued four years ago, I thought that I’d never find something that could compare to it. Every formula I tried was either too heavy or too light; too dewy or too drying; too soupy or too cakey.
I’d almost given up on finding a new holy grail until clean beauty brand Kjaer Weis released The Beautiful Tint last month—and I was immediately obsessed.
Everything you need to know about the formula.
I’m no stranger to Kjaer Weis; many of the brand’s products have been staples in my routine for a couple of years now, such as the illuminating eye balm and best-selling cream blush. The emphasis on creating clean formulas with organic ingredients was a huge part of what drew me to the brand—but the results were what kept me around.
The same could be said for this tinted moisturizer, which plays double duty as skin care. As someone with oily skin, I’m always on the hunt for ingredients that give me a subtle glow or illumination without making me look like I just spent the last hour walking around in humid 100-degree weather. It’s not been an easy search.
Fortunately, Kjaer Weis delivers with its signature ingredient Dioscorea batatas aka “the root of light.” Full transparency: The name has nothing to do with the actual effects of the Chinese plant, but the antioxidant-packed addition does have some illuminating benefits. It neutralizes free radicals, which decreases inflammation, delays photo-aging, and brightens your overall tone. The result? Glow without grease.
And the skin benefits don’t end there; hazelnut extract is another star of the show. It has high concentrations of vitamin A, C, and E, which all work together to promote skin longevity. (But makes this product a no-go for those with nut allergies).
You’ll also find rosehip seed oil, squalane, and glycerin integrated into the tinted moisturizer. These ingredients help boost the hydrating properties of the formula by acting as humectants to draw moisture into the skin, or emollients to create a protective barrier.
Essentially, I don’t feel bad when I skip a few steps in my morning skin care routine if I know that I’m going to be applying a healthy layer of this tinted moisturizer.
The lowdown on coverage, blending, and more.
While most tinted moisturizers provide light coverage, this formula leans more towards medium. Despite offering enough coverage to hide a breakout, it doesn’t feel heavy on the skin. The thicker consistency is more noticeable than a skin tint, but you don’t need a lot of it to get a super ever tone. Plus, you can still see my sun-induced freckles.
Available in 16 shades, the Beautiful Tint arrives in a sleek tube with a pump that’s gentle enough to only require one hand. I typically use two pumps to cover my entire face and switch between a brush and my fingertips to apply depending on the day. Both still allow the product to settle in fully, but the brush definitely lends towards a heavier coverage.
My favorite part of using this tinted moisturizer is that I don’t have to powder afterwards. I may still add a little over my concealer to help set it, but the rest of my face is pretty much left alone after applying the Beautiful Tint. This means I get to keep the subtle glow given by the liquid product and don’t need to add on layers of highlighter.
As someone that streamlined their routine during the pandemic, I also love that this product can be used for more full coverage looks—you just have to apply a bit more of it. While I lean towards a “no-makeup look” most of the time, I'm a huge fan of a practical pick that allows for a variety of uses.
The takeaway.
Numerous friends have asked about my current makeup routine and every time I can’t stop raving about the Kjaer Weis Beautiful Tint. It gives serious coverage yet still feels lightweight on the skin. And more importantly, it gives us gals with greasy skin a chance to get glowing, dewy skin without looking like we ran a marathon.
