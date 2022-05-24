 Skip to content

The Kjaer Weis Friends & Family Sale Is Here With 25% Off Everything


Braelyn Wood
mbg Deputy Commerce Editor
Braelyn Wood is the Deputy Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism from Northwestern University, along with a certificate in marketing.
This Under-The-Radar Sale Is A Clean Beauty Dream — Here Are Our Top Picks

Image by Lucas Ottone / Stocksy

May 24, 2022

Poke through any of our beauty editors' make up bags, and you’ll likely find a ruby red package peeping out from the expanse of nontoxic eyeliners, natural sunscreens, and clean foundations. The luxurious packaging is a signature of clean beauty brand Kjaer Weis, which is responsible for some of our favorite natural beauty products, like the balm that keeps eyes “looking lifted and awake.” 

There’s plenty to love about Kjaer Weis: an emphasis on organic ingredients, a push for refillable packaging, and, most importantly, formulas that actually deliver on their claims. But like any brand built around the term luxury, Kjaer Weis has the prices to match. While the brand’s quality is well-worth the cost, we’re thrilled to announce that you don’t have to cough up the cash for it right now—and it’s all thanks to the Kjaer Weis Friends & Family Sale

The sale launched today, offering a rare chance for savvy shoppers to score 25% off every single product. It’s an epic opportunity to save nearly $30 on the brand’s best-selling Beautiful Facial Oil or to snag the luminizing primer for an all-time low price

And when we say nothing is excluded, we mean it. Even Emma Watson-approved picks, like the creamy radiance highlighter and volumizing mascara, are marked down as part of the sitewide sale. 

Of course, it’s not all good news. The deals end May 28 and takes these unbeatable prices with them. To help expedite your shopping, mbg’s beauty team curated a streamlined list of all the products worth adding to your cart—keep scrolling to find your perfect match.

The 5 best products in the Kjaer Weis Friends and Family Sale:

1. Im-Possible Mascara

“People often associate clean mascaras with a natural, minimal makeup look. Not this formula—it offers a dramatic payoff (I’m talking falsies level) with a blend of organic beeswax, carnauba, and acacia gum to provide major volume. Despite the high-impact formula, I never wind up with clumpy lashes. Plus, the unique football-shaped brush evenly distributes pigment across the bristles without ever becoming goopy.” — Jamie Schneider, Associate Beauty Editor


kjaerweis.com, $19 (was $26)

mascara in red packaging

2. Perfect Reds Set

“If you wear lipstick, you already know that finding the right shade of red could take a lifetime. While some prefer bold and bright hues, others, like myself, reach for a deeper, sultry red. With this set, you’ll pick from eight beautiful shades and select a lip liner to complete the look. Bonus: These products are packed with natural hydrators like shea butter and coconut oil to keep your lips hydrated and plump.” — Hannah Frye, Assistant Beauty Editor


kjaerweis.com, $50 (was $67)

red lipstick with matching lip pencil

3. Cream Glow Highlighter in Radiance

“Admittedly, I've never met a creamy, pearl-tinted highlighting balm that I didn't like. But this one, I love. It's soft as silk and melts into the skin in the most delicious ways. (A sincere thank you to the blend of floral oils for the texture.) The finish is subtle and sophisticated, and when the light catches it on your cheekbones? Oh dear, does it make you feel beautiful.”— Alexandra Engler, Beauty Director


kjaerweis.com, $25 (was $32)

highlighter in silver resusable packaging

4. Lip Pencil in Mauve

“I’m a huge fan of a subtle lip contour, and this soft, coconut oil-infused pencil offers just enough oomph. I use the mauve shade, which is a bit deeper than my natural lip color, so I can create shadow underneath my bottom lip and add some dimension. (Try it: It makes your pout instantly appear fuller). The formula blends beautifully into a matte finish and stays put all day long, whether you pair it with a velvety lipstick or a clear, hydrating balm.”— Schneider


kjaerweis.com, $19 (was $26)

lip pencil in mauve with white packaging

5. Cream Eye Shadow in Sublime

“Finding a cream shadow that lasts throughout the day is no easy task—until now. This product goes on smooth and stays all day long, sans creases or smudges. My go-to shade is Sublime because nothing beats a deep emerald shadow for a night-out look with a little edge.” — Frye


kjaerweis.com, $18 (was $24)

bronze eyeshadow in silver reusable palette
The takeaway.

Whether you opt for a few new products for your makeup collection or want to expand your skin care routine, there’s something for you in the Kjaer Weis Friends and Family Sale. Just don’t forget to make your purchase before the 25% discount ends on May 28.

