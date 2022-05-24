This Under-The-Radar Sale Is A Clean Beauty Dream — Here Are Our Top Picks

Poke through any of our beauty editors' make up bags, and you’ll likely find a ruby red package peeping out from the expanse of nontoxic eyeliners, natural sunscreens, and clean foundations. The luxurious packaging is a signature of clean beauty brand Kjaer Weis, which is responsible for some of our favorite natural beauty products, like the balm that keeps eyes “looking lifted and awake.”

There’s plenty to love about Kjaer Weis: an emphasis on organic ingredients, a push for refillable packaging, and, most importantly, formulas that actually deliver on their claims. But like any brand built around the term luxury, Kjaer Weis has the prices to match. While the brand’s quality is well-worth the cost, we’re thrilled to announce that you don’t have to cough up the cash for it right now—and it’s all thanks to the Kjaer Weis Friends & Family Sale.

The sale launched today, offering a rare chance for savvy shoppers to score 25% off every single product. It’s an epic opportunity to save nearly $30 on the brand’s best-selling Beautiful Facial Oil or to snag the luminizing primer for an all-time low price.

And when we say nothing is excluded, we mean it. Even Emma Watson-approved picks, like the creamy radiance highlighter and volumizing mascara, are marked down as part of the sitewide sale.

Of course, it’s not all good news. The deals end May 28 and takes these unbeatable prices with them. To help expedite your shopping, mbg’s beauty team curated a streamlined list of all the products worth adding to your cart—keep scrolling to find your perfect match.