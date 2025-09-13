Width was a huge concern for me with this style, as the brand offers the sizing in both regular and wide options. Ultimately, I decided to stick with regular sizing, as I've found that Kizik's slip-on design can cause the fit of the shoes to feel a little looser around your arches. I'm glad I stuck with my gut: my wide feet had no issues with the fit. The leather has just enough give to adapt to your foot shape without feeling loose.