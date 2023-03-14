Kate Hudson is arguably one the most influential beauty icons in the game. Case in point? Her buttercream ensemble and elegant updo in How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days remains a legendary party look to this day—now beloved by the TikTok crowd—and her airy, diffused waves as Penny Lane in Almost Famous provide the ultimate wash-day inspiration.

In her recent role as model turned fashion designer Birdie Jay in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hudson’s bold hair and makeup is practically a lesson in vibrant vacation dressing—of course, she also has the luminous skin to go with the glamorous resort wardrobe.

On the subject of her signature glow: Like other celebs with access to the best treatments, derms, estheticians, and makeup artists, Hudson is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to skin care. During a recent Zoom call, she is quick to rattle off the benefits of vitamin C for collagen synthesis1 and ponder the future of biome-friendly skin care. She thoughtfully marries the true basics of beauty (like the power of a good night’s sleep) with budding technologies and innovative tools.

Hudson has always been one of my top beauty inspirations—her fresh, sun-kissed visage is nothing short of sublime—but I left our chat fully understanding just how critically she thinks about the industry at large. For days, I kept thinking that Hudson, truly, is the epitome of mindbodygreen.

After reading all about her current beauty and wellness routine down below, I expect you will leave feeling the same.