August Kicks Off With A Super Full Moon In Aquarius—Here's Your Horoscope

July 29, 2023
The AstroTwins
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
July 29, 2023
Leo season is underway, with the first week of August featuring a full moon in Aquarius and a Sun-Jupiter face off. Here's your horoscope.
Tuesday’s Aquarius full moon brings collaborative wins (2:31pm EDT)  

Team up for the win! On Tuesday, August 1, 2023’s only full moon in Aquarius helps your collaborations take flight. An activist or community project could make a powerful impact.

Seek out kindred spirits and people who think outside the box, then put your heads together for a common cause. 

Is a certain acquaintance worthy of being promoted to “true friend” or squad member status? These clarifying moonbeams will help you discern whether to open that door or keep them at arm’s length. Already part of an elite crew? Over the coming two weeks, you could be celebrating a major victory together.

Make a point of publicizing shared missions. Supporters could come out of the woodwork, or you may be invited to showcase your collective talents.

Casting for collaborators? Take extra efforts to keep your crew inclusive. With the full moon squaring global ambassador Jupiter, you want a dynamic chorus of unique voices, not an echo chamber.  

Your ego is not your amigo under Sunday’s Sun-Jupiter square

Egos could run amok today as the “pick-me!” Sun and blowhard Jupiter square off and inflate people’s sense of their own importance. Everyone knows best and nobody’s listening to anyone else.

This might not be the day to get a decision-maker’s signoff, unless of course, you appeal to their need to feel special. (One tactic: Make them think it was their idea!)

If you don’t mind putting your own ego aside for that, you might be able to slip past the velvet ropes and get what you really want.

Check out your personal weekly horoscope here.

