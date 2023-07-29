Team up for the win! On Tuesday, August 1, 2023’s only full moon in Aquarius helps your collaborations take flight. An activist or community project could make a powerful impact.

Seek out kindred spirits and people who think outside the box, then put your heads together for a common cause.

Is a certain acquaintance worthy of being promoted to “true friend” or squad member status? These clarifying moonbeams will help you discern whether to open that door or keep them at arm’s length. Already part of an elite crew? Over the coming two weeks, you could be celebrating a major victory together.

Make a point of publicizing shared missions. Supporters could come out of the woodwork, or you may be invited to showcase your collective talents.

Casting for collaborators? Take extra efforts to keep your crew inclusive. With the full moon squaring global ambassador Jupiter, you want a dynamic chorus of unique voices, not an echo chamber.