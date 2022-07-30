I Was Given Only 14 Years To Live At Birth — Now I'm 35 & Living A Normal Life

I was born with a condition called cystic fibrosis—a genetic condition—in other words, I was kind of destined to have it. When I was born, the doctors essentially told my parents not to get too attached, since I likely wouldn't make it. As you can imagine, that was frightening and devastating news for new parents to hear.

The doctors also told them not to try any alternative care or medicine. In their words, it just wouldn’t work. Initially my life expectancy was between 10 and 14 years old. Thankfully, my parents ignored that advice and my mom made it her full-time job to research anything and everything that could help my condition. This was just before the internet was around, so she would go to the local library every day, read journal articles, print them out, and bring them home.

Fast forward 34 years, and I'm sitting here, arguably as healthy as anyone else.