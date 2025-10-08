I went back to the doctor, and they told me they’d never seen anything like this. They assumed it was some kind of allergy, and sent me to the dermatologist. I went back and forth to the dermatologist for three months—he tried all kinds of different treatments and creams, but he didn’t know what was going on. He then sent me to a major medical center where they did full-scale allergy testing, and it all came back negative. The doctors were at a loss.