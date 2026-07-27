Is Spinach Really A Good Source Of Iron? A Dietitian Explains

The right dose of an iron supplement will vary depending on your, and high-dose iron supplements should always be overseen by a physician. Look for supplements that provide chelated iron, as they're often more gentle on the stomach. This multivitamin is a great option to support your iron intake on a daily basis. It provides 9 milligrams of chelated iron. It also has vitamin C to support absorption and 31 other vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.