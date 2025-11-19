Dietary iron comes in two forms: heme and non-heme. Heme iron comes from animal food sources like meat, poultry, and fish. This is the most readily absorbable form of dietary iron2 , and the body is able to pull about 15% to 35% of that iron into its system. But animal foods only contribute so much to our diet. And it's estimated that 10% of all daily absorbed iron comes from heme sources. Only one-tenth of absorbed dietary iron comes from heme iron.