This Underrated Fruit Can Help Improve Iron Levels In Women
Iron deficiency is one of the most common nutrient deficiencies in the world, particularly among menstruating women, affecting ~1.2 billion people1 worldwide. It can show up as fatigue, brain fog, hair shedding, headaches, and feeling cold all the time.
The frustrating part is that many women are already trying to eat healthy. They're taking supplements (with iron!), eating steak and spinach, adding more beans and lentils to their meals, and still struggling to get their iron levels where they need to be.
A new study suggests one reason may have less to do with how much iron you're consuming and more to do with how much you're absorbing. Researchers found that women who drank guava juice saw improvements in hemoglobin levels, particularly when the juice was paired with iron supplements. Here's what you need to know.
Why vitamin C makes such a difference for iron absorption
Not all iron is absorbed equally. Iron found in animal foods such as red meat, poultry, and seafood (known as heme iron) is relatively easy for the body to absorb. Iron found in plant foods like beans, lentils, tofu, spinach, and fortified grains (non-heme iron) is much trickier.
That's where vitamin C comes in. Vitamin C helps convert non-heme iron into a form that's easier for the body to absorb and use. As a result, more of the iron in your meal actually makes it into circulation rather than passing through the digestive tract unused.
It's one reason nutrition experts often encourage people to pair iron with vitamin C. Sometimes improving iron status isn't about consuming more iron. It's about helping your body absorb more of the iron that's already there.
Guava, iron, & vitamin C
So for this new review, researchers analyzed 17 studies involving adolescent girls and pregnant women two groups that are especially vulnerable to iron deficiency).
Across the studies, guava juice consistently improved hemoglobin levels. In several cases, combining guava juice with iron supplements worked better than taking iron supplements alone.
The likely explanation is vitamin C. Guava happens to be one of the richest sources available. Depending on the variety, it contains several times more vitamin C than an orange. But before you start searching for guava juice, it's worth remembering that vitamin C is the star of the show here. Guava is simply one (rather tasty) way to get it.
Easy ways to pair vitamin C with iron
Instead of focusing only on iron, think about pairing iron-rich foods with a source of vitamin C at the same meal. Here are a few easy combos:
- Lentils with bell peppers
- Spinach salad with strawberries or citrus
- Tofu stir-fry with broccoli
- Iron supplements taken alongside kiwi, oranges, or guava
- Toss berries into your morning oatmeal
You don't need a massive amount of vitamin C either. Even modest amounts consumed alongside iron-containing foods can help.
Habits that may reduce iron absorption
Just as some foods improve iron absorption, others can interfere with it.
Coffee and tea are two of the biggest culprits. The compounds they contain can reduce iron absorption when consumed alongside meals or supplements. You don't need to give up your morning coffee, but it may be worth spacing it away from your highest-iron meals or supplements (ideally by an hour before or after a meal).
Calcium supplements can also compete with iron absorption in some situations. So if you're taking both an iron and calcium supplements, it's best to take one in the morning and the other in the evening.
Signs your iron levels need some attention
One reason iron deficiency often goes unnoticed is that many symptoms are easy to dismiss. People frequently assume they're just busy, stressed, or not sleeping enough. Some common signs include:
- Persistent fatigue
- Brain fog
- Shortness of breath during exercise
- Feeling unusually cold
- Hair shedding
- Dizziness
- Frequent headaches
- Reduced exercise performance
If those symptoms sound familiar, it's worth discussing iron testing with your healthcare provider. Ferritin, hemoglobin, and iron studies can provide a more complete picture than symptoms alone.
The takeaway
Getting more iron into your diet is only part of the equation. Helping your body absorb and use that iron effectively may be just as important.
Whether that vitamin C comes from guava, kiwi, oranges, berries, bell peppers, or another source, pairing it with iron-rich foods is one of the easiest evidence-backed nutrition upgrades you can make.