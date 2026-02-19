Brain Fog During Perimenopause? This Might Be The Missing Link
Struggling to concentrate lately? Losing your train of thought more often than usual? It might be more than stress or sleep; your iron status could be quietly working against you.
A recent study1 has uncovered a surprising link between low (but not deficient) iron levels and mental sharpness in women going through perimenopause.
And no, this isn’t about anemia or a full-blown deficiency. The study1 found that even women with mildly low iron levels (still within the “normal” range) showed slower thinking and weaker cognitive performance compared to those with better iron status.
The role of iron during perimenopause
Researchers set out to study a group that’s often overlooked in brain health research: women in the menopausal transition. This time of hormonal change also coincides with a shift in iron metabolism. As monthly periods slow or stop, women begin to retain more iron, raising questions about how this mineral affects both short-term cognition and long-term brain health.
In this study, researchers looked at perimenopausal women who were not anemic but had relatively low iron levels for their age. They compared them to women with higher iron status, measuring how both groups performed on cognitive tasks like memory, attention, and reaction time.
Higher iron = sharper thinking
Women with better iron levels consistently outperformed their lower-iron peers on mental tasks. They responded faster, remembered more, and showed stronger brain wave activity—suggesting deeper cognitive engagement. The difference was clear, even though none of the women were technically iron-deficient.
Most importantly, this improved brain performance did not come with a trade-off. Blood iron levels were not linked to increased brain iron accumulation, meaning improving your iron status isn’t likely to raise your risk of conditions like Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s, which are sometimes linked to excess brain iron and oxidative stress.
This study suggests that supporting your iron levels may help clear menopausal brain fog, and it appears to be a low-risk move.
What you can do about it
Even if you’re not experiencing symptoms of iron deficiency, this research suggests it’s worth keeping an eye on your levels, especially during perimenopause. Here are a few smart, science-backed steps:
- Get tested: Ask your doctor for a full iron panel (not just hemoglobin). Serum ferritin is especially useful to assess iron stores.
- Eat iron-rich foods: Think grass-fed beef, lentils, dark leafy greens, and pumpkin seeds. Bonus points if you pair them with vitamin C (like citrus or bell peppers) to boost absorption.
- Check your supplements: Consider a high-quality multivitamin supplement (with adequate iron) if your levels are low.
- Don’t ignore symptoms: Fatigue, hair thinning, cold hands and feet, or brain fog can all be signs your iron levels need attention.
The takeaway
We often hear about iron in the context of physical energy, but this study adds a crucial piece to the puzzle: Iron may be a key player in how clearly you think and how well your brain functions during menopause.
If you’re feeling fatigued or forgetful, it might be worth taking a closer look at your iron levels. It could be what’s standing between you and clearer, more focused thinking.