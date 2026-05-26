5 Vitamins & Minerals That Are Linked to Fewer Depressive Symptoms
Depression is incredibly complex, influenced by everything from genetics and stress to sleep, movement, inflammation, and social connection. But food and nutrition play the role. The questions are, how big of a role, and, what nutrients are most protective?
Now, a new study using nationally representative U.S. data found that adults with adequate levels of several key micronutrients (including vitamin D, iron, selenium, copper, and vitamin B6) were less likely to report symptoms of depression1. This is what you need to know.
About the study
For the study, researchers analyzed data from 3,654 U.S. adults participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) between 2011 and 2016. Participants were at least 20 years old, with an average age of about 44.
To assess depressive symptoms, researchers used the Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9), a widely used mental health screening tool. They then compared depression rates with both:
- Blood levels of certain nutrients (like iron and vitamin D)
- Dietary intake of micronutrients (like selenium, copper, and vitamin B6)
Importantly, the researchers accounted for several factors that could influence mental health, including age, sex, smoking status, physical activity, food security, and income.
Overall, rheir findings revealed that people with adequate levels or intakes of several micronutrients were significantly less likely to report depressive symptoms.
Vitamin D
Participants with sufficient vitamin D levels had 25% lower odds of depressive symptoms compared to those with insufficient levels.
Researchers say this connection makes biological sense. Vitamin D acts more like a hormone than a traditional vitamin and plays roles in:
- Neurotransmitter production
- Brain cell signaling
- Neuroplasticity
- Inflammation regulation
Vitamin D receptors are also found in brain regions involved in mood regulation, including the hippocampus.
That said, the researchers note that evidence on vitamin D supplementation and depression still remains mixed. However, vitamin D supplements are the most beneficial way to increase your vitamin D status, which may be what ultimately supports your mood. These are our top picks for vitamin D supplements (all are expert-approved).
Iron
Adults with normal iron levels were 26% less likely to report depressive symptoms.
Iron is essential for producing neurotransmitters involved in mood regulation, including serotonin, dopamine, and norepinephrine. It also supports oxygen transport and energy production in the brain.
When iron levels are too low, these systems may not function optimally, which could potentially contribute to fatigue, low mood, and cognitive changes.
Researchers also noted that iron plays a role in neuroplasticity and healthy brain signaling pathways tied to emotional regulation.
Need more iron in your diet? Here's a complete list of the most iron-rich foods.
Selenium
Among all the nutrients studied, selenium had one of the strongest links to mental health. People who met selenium intake recommendations had about 52% lower odds of depressive symptoms.
Selenium is a trace mineral involved in antioxidant defense systems, particularly glutathione activity, which helps protect cells (including brain cells) from oxidative stress. And the researchers point out that selenium-rich diets may help support healthier inflammatory and antioxidant balance in the brain.
The best food sources of selenium include Brazil nuts, tuna, sardines, shrimp, eggs, turkey, chicken, and sunflower seeds.
Copper
People who consumed adequate amounts of copper were 34% less likely to report depression symptoms.
Copper helps activate antioxidant enzymes that protect cells from oxidative damage and also supports immune and nervous system function. According to the researchers, disruptions in copper balance may influence inflammatory pathways and neurotransmitter metabolism, both of which are increasingly implicated in depression.
Interestingly, prior studies on blood copper levels and depression have been mixed, suggesting that dietary intake and circulating copper levels may affect the body differently.
You typically don't have to stress too much about getting more copper in your diet. If you're eating a well-balanced diet, you're likely good. Copper intake may become a concern for those on highly restrictive diets, those with malabsorption conditions, or older adults (as intake and absorption are lower).
Vitamin B6
Participants with adequate vitamin B6 intake had 27% lower odds of depression symptoms. Vitamin B6 is required to make several neurotransmitters involved in mood and emotional regulation, including serotonin, dopamine, and GABA.
The researchers also highlighted a potential connection between vitamin B6 and magnesium, noting that some studies suggest the two nutrients may work synergistically to support nervous system health and emotional well-being.
Top food sources of vitamin B6 include chickpeas, salmon, poultry, potatoes, bananas, pistachios, and fortified cereals.
RELATED READ: What Women Need To Know About B Vitamins & Depression
The takeaway
This study adds to a growing body of research suggesting that nutrition and mental health are quite connected.
While the findings don’t prove that micronutrient deficiencies directly cause depression, they do reinforce the idea that nutrient sufficiency may play an important role in supporting healthy brain function, inflammation balance, and mood regulation.