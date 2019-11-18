Muesli is primarily an oat-based cereal, often made up of a combination of oats, dried fruits. and nuts. Muesli generally contains more healthy fiber, protein. and fat than more cereals and tends to be less processed, too.

Besides the fact that it tastes good, there are plenty of health-conscious reasons to eat muesli. Though muesli can contain a good amount of added sugar by means of a lot of dried fruit, it also contains plenty of good-for-you fiber and healthy fats (as well as some minerals and other key nutrients).

Some of the main components of muesli contain some key nutritional benefits: