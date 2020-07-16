When somebody feels like they're cracking their own spine, they're just referring to the audible sensation. The sound you hear is simply the release of nitrogen gas from a joint capsule that goes to its end range of motion.

That said, the "crack" noise has nothing to do with whether or not there's a helpful realignment taking place. There are plenty of adjustment methods that don't get an audible sensation. Conversely, there are plenty of audible sensations that don't have anything to do with getting a proper adjustment or realignment.

There's a big difference between a chiropractor working to realign the spine, as opposed to just moving it around; or a chiropractor working to bring proper motion into a joint, instead of just any motion. When patients are rattling their own spines around, they might want to call it an adjustment, but they are not providing any specific focus.

In fact, when people say they're cracking their own back or neck, they're actually moving their spine through a forced range of movement beyond their normal range of motion. And the vertebrae that are creating that audible release, most likely, aren't the ones that are locked up. Instead, they are often the ones that are above and below the issue.

With the very-best case scenario, if you crack your back at home, you're bringing a little bit of relief. After all, any type of audible release can trigger an endorphin rush. At best, you’re not making a problem worse when you do this.

If you stretch your back or doing yoga and you happen to hear an odd click, it's sign that there could be some locked-up fixation somewhere in your spine. In this case, I recommend seeing a chiropractor to get an assessment as to where the actual real problem is.