Drinking Urine Is The New Health Trend—But Is It Good For You?

"Urotherapy is a traditional therapy of using one's urine to massage into skin, gums or drinking the urine," explains Terry Wahls, M.D., a functional medicine practitioner.

It seems to have originated in Ayurvedic and Traditional Chinese Medicine. "Urine therapy has been used in ancient times as a healing tonic for infections and an antidote to poison," says Amy Shah, M.D., a functional medicine doctor trained in Ayurvedic medicine. "It has also been described as a spiritual practice in Ayurveda."

"In Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM), there is a theory that eating a similar substance in which you are looking to heal is good for you," explains Simone Wan, a licensed acupuncturist. "For instance, eating liver is good for your liver, eating meat is good for your muscles, eating tripe is good for your stomach, etc. In fact, a popular thyroid medication is made of desiccated porcine (pig) thyroid. So in theory, urine, a substance that is stored in the kidneys and excreted through the urinary tract, may help the kidneys if they are lacking certain nutrients. According to some TCM practitioners, small amounts of urine can be purifying, clear up excess mucus, and can act as an antiseptic."

While the practice dates back to Ayurvedic and TCM traditions, there are some people who have tried urotherapy as of late.

Take biohacker extraordinaire Tim Ferriss, for example: "I met a few different folks over a relatively short period of time [who mentioned it]," said Ferriss on his podcast. "One said his aunt drank it for medicinal purposes. Of all the things I'd done in my life—and I've done some really odd stuff—I realized I'd never had a sip of my own urine...it wasn't that bad."

Functional medicine practitioner Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, isn't too shocked about urotherapy's (albeit, hushed) popularity. "Urine is comprised of 95 percent water, 2.5 percent urea and 2.5 percent a mix of salt, enzymes, hormones, and minerals," he says. "Because of these properties found in urine, it makes sense why one would assume there would be benefits to reusing these nutrients and chemicals in the body for antiviral and antibacterial purposes as well as helping to balance hormones."