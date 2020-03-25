Drinking Urine Is The New Health Trend—But Is It Good For You?

Taz Bhatia, M.D., an integrative medicine doctor who uses Traditional Chinese Medicine in her practice, doesn't prescribe drinking urine now, but she does see its potential in the future. "While most of urine is water, waste, and urea, I still cannot recommend this as a viable alternative to the many diseases it is touted to cure," she says. "We have more waste in our systems today than we did thousands of years ago. Because urine may still have some antiviral or antibacterial properties, or beneficial nutrients or chemicals that may be helpful in healing disease, I can see a future for urotherapy, where the waste is filtered and we're left with just the positive properties. This is very similar to what we're doing with fecal transplants today."