Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Functional Food

Is Corn A Grain, A Fruit, Or A Vegetable—And Is It Actually Healthy?

Abby Moore
Author:
Abby Moore
October 26, 2024
Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Abby Moore
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Abby Moore is an editorial operations manager at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
Is corn a grain?
Is corn a vegetable?
Is corn a fruit?
Is corn healthy?
Corn
Image by Justin Mullet / Stocksy
October 26, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Some foods are harder to classify into specific food groups—looking at you, avocados and tomatoes. Another one to add to that list: corn. Many people think of corn as a vegetable, but it's sometimes shunned from certain diets due to its carb and sugar content. So what exactly is corn, and is it healthy?

Is corn a grain? 

Most nutritionists you ask will tell you corn qualifies as a whole grain.  

"Whole grains have three edible layers—the bran, germ, and endosperm," registered dietitian nutritionist Shamera Robinson, MPH, RDN, L.D., tells mbg. "Each layer offers a different ratio of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants to help nourish your body. Brown rice, oats, and wheat are popular whole grains, but corn kernels also contain those three nutrient-rich layers," she says. 

Corn is also part of the grass family of plants, similar to wheat, barley, and rice, registered dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Julie Stefanski, MEd, RDN, tells mbg. 

"Everything that is made from corn—tortillas, cornflakes, and grits, for example—are in the grain category," Stefanski says. This also makes popcorn a perfect snack for meeting your grain goals, Robinson adds. 

Is corn a vegetable? 

In terms of nutrition, corn is more similar to whole grain bread than to a vegetable, Stefanski says. "Just like one slice of bread, half a cup of corn contains a similar amount of calories and carbohydrates," she explains. 

Corn is also higher in starch than green leafy vegetables, like spinach, kale, and broccoli. That said, it can still be part of a well-balanced diet. "Try including corn as a side dish along with a less starchy vegetable, such as grilled zucchini," Stefanski suggests.  

Is corn a fruit?  

According to Robinson, it depends on whom you ask. "Botanically, or based on plant science, a fruit contains seeds and comes from the flower of a plant," she explains. "Corn kernels certainly fit that description." 

That said, most people ignore the science and categorize their food based on taste. "Its mild flavor and popularity as a savory side dish lands corn as a vegetable on many menus and food lists," Robinson says. It also doesn't stack up nutritionally to most fruits, Stefanski says. 

So, what is corn, and is it healthy?  

"Corn is a culinary and cultural staple for people around the world," Robinson says. "While there may be debate on whether corn is a fruit, grain, or vegetable, there is no question about the nutrients it can provide." 

These are the nutrients in one small ear of corn1, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) food database: 

Corn nutrition

  • Calories: 62.8
  • Carbohydrates: 13.7 g
  • Sugar: 4.57 g
  • Fiber: 1.46 g
  • Protein: 2.39 g
  • Magnesium: 27 mg
  • Phosphorus: 65 mg 
  • Potassium: 197 mg 
  • Vitamin C: 4.96 mg 
  • Folate: 30.7 µg

Corn is high in insoluble fiber, which is good for the gut and digestive health. "Insoluble fiber is beneficial for preventing constipation and helping us feel full after a meal," Stefanski says. If eating corn leads to an upset stomach, she recommends chewing each kernel thoroughly and limiting intake to just one ear of corn. 

Along with fiber, Robinson says corn is an affordable source of protein and other nutrients, which are key to building balanced meals.

The takeaway

Corn is commonly categorized as a vegetable because of its taste, but based on how it's grown, it could also be classified as a fruit or a grain. Corn may be high in carbohydrates and starch, but it's also high in fiber and other nutrients, making it a healthy side to other veggies.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It
Recipes

Have Leftover Rice? This Crispy, Crunchy Salad Is The Perfect Way To Use It

Denai Moore

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes
Recipes

Trying To Hit 100+ Grams Of Protein? Start Your Morning With These 10-Minute Pancakes

Valerie Bertinelli

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable
Recipes

This Grilled Broccoli Recipe Will Change The Way You Think About The Vegetable

Kayla Butts, MS, RDN, LD

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)
Recipes

3 Skin-Boosting Breakfast Ideas (Plus, They're Packed With Protein)

Hannah Frye

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles
Routines

Try This Spicy Squat Variation To Target A New Group Of Muscles

Merrell Readman

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment
Home

Live In A Noisy City? Tips For Designing A Low-Stimulation Apartment

Emma Loewe

more Food
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Fermentation: Types Health Benefits & 4 Foods To TryApple Cider Vinegar: Benefits The Mother Safety & Use10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationSea Vegetables: Benefits Varieties How To Eat & MoreBovine Collagen: Benefits & The Importance Of Grass-Fed
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.