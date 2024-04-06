I Was 22 & Healthy When I Got This Autoimmune Diagnosis—What I've Learned Since

There’s a lot of discussion in the autoimmune community of reversing your condition or becoming healed. Personally, I find it unhelpful to create a goal post of being fully healed. Most people are not going to be rid of their autoimmune disease even if they clear up the symptoms. But that was never really my goal. The more that I live my life without being hyperaware of my health and measuring and tracking every little thing, the better I feel. You don't want to be in the area of denial, but you also don't want to be swinging to the other side of obsession. I'm perfectly happy with 80% better, and therefore I have succeeded.