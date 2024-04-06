Skip to Content
Integrative Health

I Was 22 & Healthy When I Got This Autoimmune Diagnosis—What I've Learned Since

April 06, 2024
Phoebe Lapne - Invisible Illness
April 06, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.
While some health issues are visible to the outside world, many people face chronic conditions that don't have externally visible signs or symptoms—also known as invisible illnesses. In this mindbodygreen series, we're giving individuals with invisible illnesses a platform to share their personal experiences. Our hope is their stories will shed light on these conditions and offer solidarity to others facing similar situations.

I was a healthy, active 22-year-old when my doctor delivered an unexpected blow at my annual check-up: I had Hashimotos Thyroiditis. 

An autoimmune condition, Hashimotos Thyroiditis occurs when the body creates antibodies that attack the thyroid, causing inflammation. Long term, this kind of immune response can disrupt the thyroid’s ability to make necessary hormones.

Though I didn’t realize it at the time, I was lucky. Often, people with autoimmune issues spend years searching for a diagnosis to explain their symptoms. Symptoms like weight changes and mental health issues carry other possible explanations, and standard blood tests don’t include metrics (like thyroid antibodies) used to diagnose Hashimotos. My doctor was the exception. She ordered unusually comprehensive bloodwork–a full thyroid panel–which uncovered the issue before I even showed symptoms. 

The news was unexpected, but my doctor told me not to worry. Hashimotos is treatable - I would just have to be on medication for the rest of my life. In some ways, that was the harder pill to swallow. 

Unwilling to rely so heavily on medication (and still largely symptom-free) I acted my age and completely ignored the issue. 

Coming to terms with my diagnosis

For a few months, denial worked fine, and my symptoms remained at bay. While the telltale antibodies were there, my thyroid hadn't started the slow process of breaking down. Even my doctors didn’t seem too concerned, probably because I wasn’t gaining weight, a trademark symptom. I actually lost weight that year, but wrote it off to the fact that I was out of college and no longer eating as much 3 am pizza.  

Eventually, more symptoms kicked in. Despite all day fatigue, I couldn’t sleep at night, and would wake in the middle of the night in pools of sweat. I had to stop running because I got such severe cramps each time I tried, and most meals left me keeled over in pain. I didn’t immediately tie any one of these things to my thyroid issues. If I’m being honest, it was my vanity that finally inspired me to seek help. When my skin went downhill and I started losing hair, I started paying attention. 

I sought out a functional medicine doctor who suggested I try an elimination diet to narrow down my triggers. Cutting out gluten helped some, but it didn’t get to the root of the problem. In my search for solutions that would help me feel better I went all-in on holistic remedies. I removed as many processed and unnatural things from my diet and home as possible, but my symptoms remained, and now I found myself overthinking even the simplest of pleasures. 

I couldn’t enjoy brunch with friends or the occasional pedicure without worrying about what a bellini or a coat of conventional nail polish might do to my carefully calculated lifestyle. I struggled to find a middle ground. I had Western medicine doctors telling me that medication was the only solution, and integrative practitioners more or less suggesting I upend my entire life and replace everything with baking soda and organic cotton. I had to figure out what was worth my time, money, and energy—I didn't have the budget or will to be making my own almond milk every day. 

Finding the right balance

From there, I embarked on a year-long journey to figure out which habits were worth it (which became the subject of my second book, The Wellness Project.) I dedicated each month to a different habit in search of the tools that would help me feel my best without taking over my life. In January, I gave my liver a much needed break by cutting out sugar, alcohol, and caffeine. February was all about clean beauty and finding healthier personal care products. During later months I tackled hormones, home cooking, hydration, and hair health. Spring and summer were about posture, sleep, stress, and digestion. I finished off the year zeroing in on spirituality. 

Now, nearly a decade later, I still view the whole experience as crafting a tool kit. These days I’m more likely to find stress relief in exercise than meditation, but home cooking is a constant. I’m no longer gluten-free, but I know which grains work for me and what to pair them with to feel my best (which is the subject of my latest book, Carbivore). And I still start each year by taking a break from sugar, alcohol, and caffeine for the duration of January. I love that I have a collection of habits to fall back on that I can tailor to whatever stage of life I’m in.

One step forward, two steps back

I walked away from that year feeling more capable of taking care of myself than ever, but two years later I hit another health roadblock. Book tour had left me burntout, so I dismissed my bloating as a side effect of being overbooked. But when I went to the doctor for routine bloodwork, I found out I had small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, or SIBO. 

I started on a low fodmap diet and began taking herbal antimicrobials. Within a few weeks I started feeling better, and by month four, tests showed I was SIBO-free. However, it took me the better part of a year to heal my gut and repair all the damage that both the SIBO and the treatment had caused. Now, when I advise people on their SIBO treatment, I always tell people to give themselves a long runway for healing. 

When I wore myself down to my rock bottom, I started to reconsider medication. I knew it could help me get back to a higher plateau. I told myself, look, you actually don't necessarily have to be on it for the rest of your life, you can just get a foothold. 

Where I am today

Today, my gut is in pretty good shape. I’m on thyroid medication, but don’t plan to be on it forever. I still have days where I’m bloated or having GI issues, but I know now that having one bad gut day doesn't necessarily mean I’m back at square one

There’s a lot of discussion in the autoimmune community of reversing your condition or becoming healed. Personally, I find it unhelpful to create a goal post of being fully healed. Most people are not going to be rid of their autoimmune disease even if they clear up the symptoms. But that was never really my goal. The more that I live my life without being hyperaware of my health and measuring and tracking every little thing, the better I feel. You don't want to be in the area of denial, but you also don't want to be swinging to the other side of obsession. I'm perfectly happy with 80% better, and therefore I have succeeded. 

More On This Topic

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests
Integrative Health

Want More Deep Sleep? Play This Sound While You Snooze, Study Suggests

Hannah Frye

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth
Integrative Health

Do Cold Showers Count As Ice Bathing? We Got The Cold, Hard Truth

Hannah Frye

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)
Integrative Health

Add This To Your Diet For More Gut Support (Beyond Probiotics)

Hannah Frye

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure
Integrative Health

Can’t Relax During Sex? Do This During Foreplay To Keep Your Cool & Enhance Pleasure

Brooke Helton

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened
Integrative Health

500 People Ate An Avocado Every Day For 26 Weeks—Here's What Happened

Hannah Frye

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan
Integrative Health

Your Easy-To-Follow Guide To Strength Training At Home + A 4-Week Plan

BB Arrington, CPT

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans
Mental Health

Why Mental Healthcare Needs To Be More Accessible To Black Americans

Tamieka Welsh, MSW

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles
Integrative Health

I'm An Orthopedic Surgeon: 3 Workout Tips For Stronger Bones, Joints & Muscles

Jason Wachob

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Paid Content | Solaray

Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)

Devon Barrow

Popular Stories

