I went to my primary care doctor and let him know about the falling incidents. He did some muscle tests, but couldn’t find any weaknesses or concerns. I started to get really scared, because I didn’t know what was happening, and I didn’t know how to figure it out.

Fast forward a couple of months, and something even more bizarre occurred: The skin on my hands and bottom of my feet got swollen and started splitting open. They eventually got so cracked and bloody that I couldn’t do anything with my hands.

I went back to the doctor, and they told me they’d never seen anything like this. They assumed it was some kind of allergy, and sent me to the dermatologist. I went back and forth to the dermatologist for three months—he tried all kinds of different treatments and creams, but he didn’t know what was going on. He then sent me to a major medical center where they did full-scale allergy testing, and it all came back negative. The doctors were at a loss.

However, it was so severe that they needed to do something, so they sent me to do PUVA treatments1 three times a week at a local medical center. This involved soaking my hands and feet in psoralens (a group of plant-derived compounds that make the skin more sensitive to light) and then exposing them to a UV light for 15 minutes. At the end of 33 treatments, my hands and feet started to look brand new.