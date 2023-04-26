Introducing mindbodygreen's Postbiotic Hand Wash For Softer, More Hydrated Skin
Of all the personal hygiene and beauty rituals we practice day-to-day, washing our hands is the step done most. Yet, it’s rarely thought about. Folks who will spend top dollar for serums or spend hours researching the best creams, will then grab any ole formula of hand wash.
But let me make a case for the unsung hero of body care: A poorly formulated hand wash—one that’s harsh and drying—can do a lot of damage to your delicate skin. So many options out there are irritating and strip the skin of its precious moisture barrier—every day, several times a day. Again and again and again.
Lots of folks ask me about hand care: how they can fade dark spots, plump up a crepey appearance, smooth fine lines, and just generally help them look younger. I always refer them to a good hand cream, one loaded with hydrating humectants, conditioning lipids, and brightening antioxidants.
The truth is, no matter how high-quality your hand cream is, you’re setting yourself up for failure if you’re not pairing it with a well-formulated hand wash. And that’s why we knew we needed to make our newest product: mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand wash.
The underrated importance of a quality hand wash.
Given the overwhelming success of our postbiotic hand cream, we knew hand care was important to folks. And that many, many people are looking for solutions to issues like dry skin, fine lines, dark spots, and irritation on the hands. It made us so proud to know that we could offer people a product that helped rejuvenate the delicate skin.
But a piece of the bigger picture was missing. No matter how diligently users applied the hand cream, the skin was ultimately going to be stripped again once they went to go use a less-than-ideal soap.
mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand wash is a softening bland that helps your skin feel fresh and invigorated throughout the day. Thanks to its blend of biome-friendly ingredients, antioxidants, and hydrating natural extracts, it nurtures your skin while you're washing.
I’ll start with the gentle, plant-derived surfactants that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, weaken the barrier, or disrupt the biome, and yet still provides a sensorial appealing light lather. The surfactants are all made from readily available renewable sources such as coconuts, and are fully biodegradable. They are proven safe in wash-off formulas (please note: you should never leave surfactants on the skin—no matter how gentle).
From there, the formula is rounded out with organic aloe vera, red algae and botanical oils for hydration. Aloe is a natural humectant that can help fade dark spots and soothe inflammation—and gives this body wash a cushiony-gel texture. It also contains cold-pressed, organic moringa seed oil and oat oil, two botanical oils ideal for sensitive skin. For example, studies suggest that oat oil has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin1. Moringa seed oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids to bolster the skin barrier. Finally, the red algea extract is shown to promote your skin cell’s natural hyaluronic acid synthesis2, which means your skin is better equipped to hold onto water throughout the day.
It’s topped with antioxidants and biotic actives. The special biotech pre- and postbiotic ingredients help nurture the skin’s microbiome, soothe irritation, bolster the skin barrier, smooth texture, and overall just make the skin more vibrant. And the antioxidant coenzyme Q10 helps skin fight off free radical damage and signs of aging.
This hand wash has changed my skin—and I can’t imagine my bathroom without it.
I’ve had the luxury of keeping a bottle in my bathroom and kitchen over the last several months. And now I can’t imagine my life without it. With every wash, a mini spa experience.
The gel wash is silky and smooth, but then builds into lush, plush lather cradles the hands like a soft blanket. After, hands feel somehow more hydrated than they were before. The skin is supple and soft. I no longer get cracked skin or frayed cuticles—and the skin looks bright.
It’s an absolute pleasure.
And the scent, oh the scent. For top notes, you’ll smell bergamot, ylang-ylang, and petitgrain. In the middle, neroli is the predominant note. The base is warm cedarwood.
This well-rounded and bright scent is a sophisticated combination of essential oils, natural extracts, and responsible synthetics that was formulated in compliance with the IFRA 49th Amendment and Prop 65—the most up-to-date international and domestic fragrance regulatory standards available.
We are committed to keeping your skin & the planet healthy.
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: In our formulation process, we believe it’s important to outline what you do want, rather than what you don’t. For the hand wash, the vision was clear.
We wanted a cleanser that wouldn’t strip the skin with harsh sulfates, but instead used gentle plant-derived surfactants that were biodegradable (and thus won’t pollute the waterways when washed off back down the drain). It was important that we infused the formula with hydrating humectants and conditioning botanical oils, so it would leave the skin more moisturized and supple than before. We also wanted the wash to improve the health and appearance of the skin, so it contains a host of antioxidants, biotech biotic actives, and barrier-supporting extracts.
And of course, there was the ingredient sourcing itself: This formula itself contains organic (when possible) and naturally derived botanicals that come from renewable resources.
Editor's note:
Additionally we also know a vital part of keeping you healthy is by putting the formula through testing to confirm that the product will remain stable and safe through its shelf life. These have been tested to ensure preservative efficacy and will regularly undergo batch testing during the production process.
We use a natural, patented preservative system known as Geogard Ultra®. It is a synergistic blend of gluconolactone and sodium benzoate that not only has broad-spectrum preservation efficacy but can actually contribute to skin hydration. The blend is in compliance with ECOCERT/COSMOS, NATRUE and the Soil Association.
When we talk about sustainability, of course we have to discuss packaging and manufacturing. The bottle is aluminum, which is one of the most sustainable materials as it has a high probability of actually being re-used.
Take it from our sustainability director Emma Loewe, who says, “I love that when my suds are out, I can throw the aluminum bottle in my blue bin and rest assured it will find a new life somewhere else, since aluminum is one of the easiest materials to recycle and it can be re-purposed indefinitely.”
The takeaway
Please, I implore you: Do not overlook your hand wash. It’s a vital step that you do multiple times a day. If you’re not using a caring, comforting formula, it has the potential to wreak havoc on the skin, leading to dryness, dullness, and fine lines.
But with the right one, you can keep skin supple, improve the appearance, and most importantly, ensure your skin is healthy. I know once you try our postbiotic hand wash, you’ll be a convert.
