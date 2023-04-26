But a piece of the bigger picture was missing. No matter how diligently users applied the hand cream, the skin was ultimately going to be stripped again once they went to go use a less-than-ideal soap.

mindbodygreen’s postbiotic hand wash is a softening bland that helps your skin feel fresh and invigorated throughout the day. Thanks to its blend of biome-friendly ingredients, antioxidants, and hydrating natural extracts, it nurtures your skin while you're washing.

I’ll start with the gentle, plant-derived surfactants that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils, weaken the barrier, or disrupt the biome, and yet still provides a sensorial appealing light lather. The surfactants are all made from readily available renewable sources such as coconuts, and are fully biodegradable. They are proven safe in wash-off formulas (please note: you should never leave surfactants on the skin—no matter how gentle).

From there, the formula is rounded out with organic aloe vera, red algae and botanical oils for hydration. Aloe is a natural humectant that can help fade dark spots and soothe inflammation—and gives this body wash a cushiony-gel texture. It also contains cold-pressed, organic moringa seed oil and oat oil, two botanical oils ideal for sensitive skin. For example, studies suggest that oat oil has been known to boost ceramide levels in the skin1 . Moringa seed oil is rich in antioxidants and fatty acids to bolster the skin barrier. Finally, the red algea extract is shown to promote your skin cell’s natural hyaluronic acid synthesis2 , which means your skin is better equipped to hold onto water throughout the day.

It’s topped with antioxidants and biotic actives. The special biotech pre- and postbiotic ingredients help nurture the skin’s microbiome, soothe irritation, bolster the skin barrier, smooth texture, and overall just make the skin more vibrant. And the antioxidant coenzyme Q10 helps skin fight off free radical damage and signs of aging.