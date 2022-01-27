Instead Of Doing Your Self-Care Solo, Try These 6 Fresh Ideas With Your Friends

We’ll just say what everyone’s been thinking: Self-care is due for a massive refresh. By now we all understand the importance of taking care of the real #1 (AKA ourselves), but we’ve fallen into a lackluster routine of lotions, potions, and bubble baths. Not only have we sampled every sheet mask on the shelves, but we’ve forgotten one critical aspect of self-care: that it’s always better together.
These days, we’re ripe for more connection, relaxation, and fun—and a self-care party covers it all in one swoop! mbg has reinvented what it means to take care of yourself, and not only that… We’ve turned it into an occasion to grab your besties, cheers to quality time, and mellow your way into a night that ignites all your senses, thanks to Ketel One Botanical. It’s time to breathe some life back into self-care, starting with these six brand new tips:
1. Create DIY face masks using fresh, botanical ingredients.
Face masks are quintessential to a self-care party, but it’s time to move beyond the same old sheet masks. Get creative with your friends by making your own face masks using fresh ingredients found right in your kitchen. You can access some of the best skin care ingredients (like vitamins A, C, and E) by simply mashing up an avocado, drizzling some honey, or reaping the anti-inflammatory benefits of coffee. Here are a couple recipes to mix up and slather on:
- Avocado mask for dry skin: Mix up one avocado, two tablespoons of plain yogurt, one tablespoon of olive oil, and one tablespoon of honey. Apply and let sit for 20 minutes before washing off with warm water.
- Cucumber mask for rough skin: Blend half a cucumber, and mix it with ¼ cup nut milk, one tablespoon of honey, and one tablespoon of brown sugar for gentle exfoliation. Gently apply and let sit for 20 minutes before washing off with warm water.
- Coffee & cocoa mask for irritated skin: Mix ½ cup of ground coffee beans with ¼ teaspoon of cocoa powder, one teaspoon of raw honey, and one tablespoon of nut milk. Gently apply and let sit for 20 minutes before washing off with warm water.
2. Partner up and untie those knots with pressure point massage.
The whole point of celebrating self-care together is to unwind from the stresses of everyday life, which often manifest as tension knots in the body. No one on the planet will turn down a good massage—whether it’s from a professional or your bestie. As amateurs, the simplest way to relieve a little tension is by working with pressure points. Look up different reflexology charts or acupressure points and lend your bestie a hand.
3. Chill out with a glitter-ized color by numbers.
For a couple years now, we’ve been chilling out with the help of Zen coloring books and a fabulous marker set (the best part). But for your self-care party, take that up a notch by swapping out the colored markers for glitter glue. Glitter glue was like liquid gold when we were younger… And it still is. Add a little sparkle to your self-care rendezvous, and give your guests something blingy to take home.
4. Create an atmosphere with flowers, music, and zero notifications.
Ever wondered why you feel so good at the spa? It’s all about the atmosphere, which you can recreate at home. Set up a space for your self-care party that both encourages relaxation while simultaneously delighting the senses. Decorate with fresh flowers and herbs. Choose or curate a playlist that’s both upbeat and relaxing. Make it a rule that all phones go on “do not disturb” until the get-together is over. Light a few candles and diffuse some invigorating aromatherapy—a little ambiance goes a long way.
5. Create a presentation on your phone of moments where you felt your happiest.
Enjoying self-care together is about nurturing ourselves and invoking a positive mindset. Nothing can do that quite like the power of a few good memories. Challenge your friends to make an album on their phone of the top 10 photos where they felt their happiest, or use a fun app like Memento to create a custom video. Have each person present their smile-slideshow to the rest of the group. Not only is this a way to get to know your friends better, it leaves you all with something to return to whenever you need a little boost!
6. End your party with a release ritual for new beginnings!
One of the most meaningful ways we push the reset button is by letting go of the past. Using small pieces of seed paper or compostable paper, have your guests write down something they’re ready to release. Then, together, bury the papers in your garden, yard, or even a large potted plant to symbolize that first we let go, then we grow!
Cheers to friendship and relaxation!
Feeling a little bit lighter, end your gathering with a bubbly Ketel One Botanical Spritz, and cheers with your friends to a fresh beginning. With the botanical and fruity essences of Ketel One Botanical, this delicious cocktail will awaken your senses and end things on a fun note. Not only is a Ketel One Botanical Spritz particularly easy to make, but you can garnish with fresh fruits and herbs to add even more flavor to your get-together.
- Select your favorite varietal of Ketel One Botanical vodka: Peach & Orange Blossom, Grapefruit & Rose, or Cucumber & Mint
- Grab a stemmed wine glass
- Pour 1.5 oz of your chosen Ketel One Botanical over ice
- Top with sparkling water (about 3 ounces) and include garnish of your choice. We love a juicy peach slice, a ripe slice of grapefruit, or a slice of cucumber with a sprig of mint!
Ketel One Botanical Grapefruit & Rose
Ketel One Botanical Peach & Orange Blossom
Ketel One Botanical Cucumber & Mint
