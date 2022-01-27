Instead Of Doing Your Self-Care Solo, Try These 6 Fresh Ideas With Your Friends

We’ll just say what everyone’s been thinking: Self-care is due for a massive refresh. By now we all understand the importance of taking care of the real #1 (AKA ourselves), but we’ve fallen into a lackluster routine of lotions, potions, and bubble baths. Not only have we sampled every sheet mask on the shelves, but we’ve forgotten one critical aspect of self-care: that it’s always better together.

These days, we’re ripe for more connection, relaxation, and fun—and a self-care party covers it all in one swoop! mbg has reinvented what it means to take care of yourself, and not only that… We’ve turned it into an occasion to grab your besties, cheers to quality time, and mellow your way into a night that ignites all your senses, thanks to Ketel One Botanical. It’s time to breathe some life back into self-care, starting with these six brand new tips: