For the skin, vitamin C can help boost overall radiance, reduce dark spots, improve fine lines, and address sagging and loss of firmness. One way it does so is by acting as an antioxidant to neutralize free radicals in the body3 , thereby easing oxidative stress. But the other reason it's so important for skin health is that it plays an important role in the collagen synthesis process4 , thereby helping your natural production of the firming protein.