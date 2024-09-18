Skip to Content
Beauty

A Trichologist Wants You To Focus On This Vitamin For Better Hair Growth

Hannah Frye
September 18, 2024
woman brushing long brown hair
Image by Sergey Filimonov / Stocksy
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

In beauty, achieving targeted results is all about prevention—from topical skin care to rejuvenating, in-office treatments and, yes, even hair care.

However, no hydrating mask or serum you slather on compares to the impact of what you consume, as diet is a top pillar of ultimate skin and hair health. 

On an episode of Clean Beauty School, certified trichologist and celebrity stylist Helen Reavey, founder of scalp-first hair care company Act+Acre, shared her must-know tips, including the vitamin she deems essential for hair growth. Trust us, you don't want to miss out.

Why vitamin C is so important for hair growth

"Vitamin C is important for everything in the body," Reavey says. "But one thing notable for hair is that vitamin C helps the body absorb iron," she adds. While this may be important for overall health, you may be wondering what this mineral has to do with hair health in particular.

Well, iron is one of the most important nutrients to focus on when it comes to hair growth, Reavey explains. "A lot of people are low in iron, so it's something to keep an eye on—because it really does affect hair growth," she says. And the more vitamin C you ingest, the higher your chances are for absorbing iron.

What's more, vitamin C helps support your skin's collagen production. In fact, your body cannot effectively produce collagen without antioxidants1.

Vitamin C is actually able to promote fibroblast production2, tend to damaged collagen DNA, and regulate collagen synthesis3, or the pathway in which collagen is made. 

So vitamin C provides all-around support for both skin and hair—but you have to make sure you ingest enough because your body doesn't make vitamin C on its own. The best way to know you're reaching your daily quota? Add a vitamin C supplement to your routine. 

Don't settle for just any supplement formula, though—scan through this curated list of potent, high-quality options to start your search out right.

The takeaway

Vitamin C supports your body's iron absorption, which is essential for healthy hair growth. This antioxidant also supports collagen production, meaning it's mutually beneficial for hair and skin. Want to dive deeper into vitamin C's benefits? Check out our full guide

