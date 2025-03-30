Advertisement
Infrared Saunas Are More Than Just a Sweat Session—Here’s The Science
If you’ve ever stepped into a traditional sauna, you know the drill: high heat, heavy sweating, and a race to see how long you can last. But what if there was a gentler, more effective way to tap into the benefits of heat therapy?
That’s exactly what Connie Zack, co-founder of Sunlighten, has dedicated her career to—revolutionizing the sauna experience with infrared technology. Unlike conventional saunas, infrared heat penetrates deeper into the body, offering a powerful yet relaxing way to boost circulation, support detoxification, and even enhance longevity.
A personal journey
On the mindbodygreen podcast, Zack explains that the story of Sunlighten began over 20 years ago when she and her husband, Aaron Zack, witnessed the life-changing impact of infrared therapy firsthand. Zack’s brother had been battling chronic fatigue, mercury poisoning, and a spinal injury for years with no relief. A dentist recommended infrared sauna therapy—long before it was mainstream—and it changed his life.
Seeing his transformation, the Zacks dedicated themselves to making infrared light therapy accessible to others, leading to the creation of Sunlighten, now a global leader in the infrared sauna industry.
What is infrared & how does it work?
Infrared light is part of the sun's spectrum, providing heat and energy to the body. Unlike traditional saunas that heat the surrounding air, infrared waves directly penetrate the body, warming tissues at a cellular level. This deep heat triggers various biological responses, from detoxification to cellular repair.
Infrared light is categorized into three wavelengths, each offering distinct benefits:
- Near-infrared: Supports skin health, wound healing, and mitochondrial function.
- Mid-infrared: Enhances circulation and muscle recovery.
- Far-infrared: Aids in detoxification and promotes relaxation.
How infrared differs from traditional saunas
Traditional dry saunas heat the air to high temperatures (typically 170-180°F), causing the body to sweat as a response to the external heat. Infrared saunas, on the other hand, operate at much lower temperatures (around 120-140°F) while still inducing a deep sweat by directly heating the body. This mechanism makes infrared saunas more comfortable while delivering powerful health benefits at a cellular level.
The science-backed benefits
1. Detoxification
Toxic heavy metals such as mercury, lead, cadmium, and aluminum accumulate in our bodies over time. The Blood, Urine, and Sweat study compared exercise, traditional saunas, and infrared therapy, finding that infrared saunas were the most effective at removing these toxins.
One particularly striking discovery involved participants with no detectable mercury in their blood, yet their sweat revealed high levels of the toxic metal—a testament to infrared’s ability to mobilize deep-seated toxins.
2. Cardiovascular health
Infrared saunas have been shown to improve heart health by reducing blood pressure, enhancing circulation, and increasing oxygenation to tissues.
Research conducted at the University of Missouri-Kansas City demonstrated significant improvements in cardiovascular function, positioning infrared therapy as a valuable tool for heart health and longevity.
3. Inflammation & pain relief
Chronic inflammation is at the root of many diseases, from arthritis to autoimmune conditions. Infrared light activates genes that regulate inflammation1, helping to reduce pain and promote healing. Many people use infrared saunas to alleviate joint pain, muscle soreness, and even symptoms of chronic illnesses.
4. Mental health & mood enhancement
Studies have linked infrared sauna use to improved mental well-being, with research showing reductions in depression and anxiety symptoms2. The increased oxygenation to the brain helps clear brain fog3, while the gentle heat promotes relaxation and stress reduction.
5. Skin health & optimal aging
Combining all wavelengths of infrared light boosts collagen and elastin production, helping to reduce wrinkles, improve skin tone, and promote a youthful glow. Detoxification through sweating further enhances skin clarity, making infrared therapy a natural beauty tool.
6. Longevity & cellular health
Infrared saunas impact five of the ten hallmarks of aging, making them a powerful longevity hack. They improve mitochondrial function, promote cellular cleanup (autophagy), reduce inflammation, enhance gut health, and support stem cell regeneration. By optimizing these processes, infrared therapy could help slow down the aging process4 and maintain vitality.
7. Hormonal balance & women's health
Hormone experts like Taz Bhatia, M.D. and Sara Gottfried, M.D. have studied the benefits of infrared therapy for women's health, particularly in supporting thyroid function and hormonal balance. By promoting detoxification and reducing stress, infrared saunas may help regulate hormones and support overall well-being.
The takeaway
Infrared saunas offer a full-body approach to health, addressing everything from detoxification and cardiovascular health to mental well-being and optimal aging. As Connie puts it, infrared is "a whole-body longevity hack you can have in your home."
Whether you're looking to optimize your health, recover from chronic illness, or simply unwind in a deeply restorative way, infrared therapy provides a science-backed, enjoyable experience.