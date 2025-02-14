Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Improve Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure & Triglycerides With Taurine, Study Shows

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Author:
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
February 14, 2025
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
By Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Registered Dietitian Nutritionist
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN is a Registered Dietician Nutritionist with a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Texas Christian University and a master’s in nutrition interventions, communication, and behavior change from Tufts University. She lives in Newport Beach, California, and enjoys connecting people to the food they eat and how it influences health and wellbeing.
Image by Valentina Barreto / stocksy
February 14, 2025

Only 12% of adults1 in the U.S. are considered metabolically healthy. Meaning: All five commonly accepted markers of metabolic health are within the normal range without the use of medication: fasting blood sugar, high-density lipoprotein (HDL cholesterol), blood pressure, triglycerides, and waist circumference. 

So most people have a lot of room for improvement. While diet and exercise play an outsized role in improving metabolic health, so can individual nutrients. A sweeping study found that the amino acid taurine is one to watch2

Here's what you need to know and whether increasing your taurine intake is right for you.

What is taurine? 

You may be familiar with taurine from seeing it on the labels of energy drinks—yes, it is a popular energy drink ingredient (thanks to its role in cognition and energy production). But you also get it from foods (namely shellfish and dark meat), and it's one of the most abundant amino acids in the human body.

But unlike other amino acids, this one isn't incorporated into building muscle or connective tissue. Instead, it's vital for mitochondrial health (and therefore energy production). 

It may have positive effects on metabolic health as it helps regulate fluid and electrolyte balance (important for blood pressure), support insulin sensitivity, tame inflammation, and influence how the body uses and stores energy from carbs and fat.

All of these actions combined prime this nutrient for metabolic support3

Taurine may improve metabolic syndrome

Researchers of this study analyzed data from 25 randomized controlled trials (including over 1,000 individuals) that looked at taurine use2 (via a supplement) and those five markers of metabolic health. 

The dose of taurine wasn't consistent across all of these studies and ranged from 0.5 gram to 6 grams daily. 

Overall, results showed that taurine supplementation significantly lowered:

  • Blood pressure
  • Blood glucose
  • Triglycerides

How to get more taurine

As mentioned, taurine is obtained through the diet via animal protein, and the average adult typically gets around 40-400 milligrams4 from food each day (likely on the lower end if you follow a predominantly plant-based diet). 

But it's still below the lowest end of the threshold associated with these therapeutic benefits. So if you want to reap taurine's full benefits, a supplement is the way to go.

Consider looking for an option that provides around 2 grams of taurine5 in each serving. And this amino acid pairs great with creatine

That's because creatine is extremely helpful in building lean muscle (when combined with strength training, of course). Having more lean muscle mass6 is linked to improved metabolic health. 

Together, they're the perfect combo to supplement and get the most out of other metabolically healthy habits. 

The takeaway 

Although taurine may not be a household name yet, it likely soon will be as research is continually published7 showing its benefits.

This systematic review and meta-analysis revealed that this amino acid consistently improved multiple markers of metabolic health to increase a person's chance of chronic conditions like heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease.

If you feel like you're already doing everything right when it comes to blood-sugar-balancing habits (like diet and exercise), adding more taurine to your routine may give you the edge you're looking for. 

More On This Topic

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits

Jenny Fant

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?
Integrative Health

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?

Morgan Chamberlain

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD
Integrative Health

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD

Michelle Shapiro, RD

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start
Healthy Weight

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start

Eliza Sullivan

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar
Integrative Health

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar

Abby Moore

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits

Jenny Fant

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?
Integrative Health

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?

Morgan Chamberlain

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD
Integrative Health

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD

Michelle Shapiro, RD

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start
Healthy Weight

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start

Eliza Sullivan

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar
Integrative Health

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar

Abby Moore

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits

Jenny Fant

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?
Integrative Health

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?

Morgan Chamberlain

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD
Integrative Health

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD

Michelle Shapiro, RD

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start
Healthy Weight

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start

Eliza Sullivan

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar
Integrative Health

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar

Abby Moore

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Actively Prevent Fractures (Because Bone Mass Peaks Once You Hit 30)
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Actively Prevent Fractures (Because Bone Mass Peaks Once You Hit 30)

Megan Falk

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This
Women's Health

Want To Delay Menopause? Study Says You Should Do This

Abby Moore

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help
Integrative Health

Can't Remember What's On Your Mental To-Do List? This Supplement Can Help

Morgan Chamberlain

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines
Integrative Health

This Surprising Factor Could Be Contributing To Your Migraines

Sarah Regan

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits
Integrative Health

Lower Your Risk Of Rheumatoid Arthritis With These 5 Basic Habits

Jenny Fant

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?
Integrative Health

Could “Dementia Villages” Be The Answer To Rising Alzheimer’s Cases?

Morgan Chamberlain

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD
Integrative Health

The Best (& Worst) Things You Can Eat When You're Stressed, From An RD

Michelle Shapiro, RD

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start
Healthy Weight

Want To Try Intermittent Fasting? Here Are 12 Things To Know Before You Start

Eliza Sullivan

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar
Integrative Health

There's A New Theory About Alzheimer's Risk—And It Involves Sugar

Abby Moore

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests
Integrative Health

This Common Diet Could Be Detrimental To Muscle Growth, Research Suggests

Hannah Frye

3 Ways To Actively Prevent Fractures (Because Bone Mass Peaks Once You Hit 30)
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Actively Prevent Fractures (Because Bone Mass Peaks Once You Hit 30)

Megan Falk

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.