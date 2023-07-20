Right before breakfast, I kept my usual routine of heading for a quick walk. Getting morning sunshine always helps me immediately ditch any post-slumber grogginess and set my circadian clock on the right track for the day.

After the walk, I rehydrated with a glass of water and sat down for breakfast around 8:30 am, with coffee and a yogurt bowl (full recipe below).

This is my favorite breakfast because it packs in a sneaky amount of protein (over 20 grams from the yogurt and seeds!) and is a good source of fiber (thanks to the oats and peaches). Both are very satiating, and I know this is a meal that will tide me over for hours.

And 12 ounces of coffee provides about 136 milligrams of caffeine1 (enough to power through a morning of making friendship bracelets).