Of course, if the buildup is bordering on severe, it can certainly flake out, too. That's why board-certified dermatologist Iris Rubin, M.D., founder of SEEN Hair Care, recommends a little experiment to figure out which condition you truly have: "Try a clarifying shampoo, and if the flakes persist, it is more likely dandruff," she says. Zeichner agrees: "Product buildup goes away with clarifying shampoos," he says. "It may happen once and never again if you change your hair care routine." Dandruff, on the other hand, can come and go—he mentions finding a shampoo with zinc pyrithione, which lowers levels of the yeast that drives the inflammation. (Salicylic acid and tea tree oil also provide great results.)