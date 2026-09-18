If You Want To Stay Strong As You Age, Start Doing These 5 Things Now
Loss of muscle (and strength) becomes more common as we get older. After age 30, muscle mass can decline by roughly 8% per decade, particularly when habits don't adapt to the physiological changes that come with aging. And what are those changes? Well, muscles become less responsive to some of the stimuli that promote muscle growth and repair, while hormonal changes and lower activity levels can further tip the balance toward muscle loss.
And while some of these physiological changes are inevitable, the outcome of losing strength and muscle doesn't have to be. Here are 5 things to prioritize (whether you're in your 30s or 60s+) to get stronger.
Prioritize protein at every meal (30+ grams)
Aiming for 30+ grams of protein per meal is a practical way to distribute your intake throughout the day. That's because your body needs a certain amount of high-quality protein at a meal to maximally stimulate muscle protein synthesis, the process your body uses to repair and build muscle tissue.
And while total daily protein intake matters, spreading that protein across meals may be particularly helpful as we get older, when the muscles become somewhat less responsive to smaller amounts of dietary protein.
What does 30 grams of protein look like in practice? It could be a 4-ounce serving of salmon or chicken, or a bowl of cottage cheese topped with fruit and nuts, or a smoothie with whey protein.
RELATED READ: 5 High-Protein Breakfasts You Can Make Without Eggs
Take creatine consistently
Decades of research have found that creatine supplementation can support muscle strength and lean mass across different ages and activity levels, particularly when combined with resistance training.*
Here's how it works.
- Creatine helps replenish phosphocreatine, which your cells use to rapidly regenerate ATP, the body's primary cellular energy currency.*
- Having more of this readily available energy can help you perform better during challenging bouts of exercise.*
- In turn, this helps you build more muscle and strength from workouts (and recovery more effectively).*
Researchers are also investigating creatine's potential role in bone health. Bone is living tissue, and bone cells require energy to carry out the processes involved in maintaining and remodeling it. Some human studies suggest creatine supplementation may influence aspects of bone structure, including bone geometry, although the evidence for bone benefits is less established than the evidence for muscle.*
If you're already strength training, taking creatine consistently may be a simple way to support your long-term muscle-building efforts. Out of all the creatine supplements out there, we recommend this one—which pairs 5 grams of creatine monohydrate with 2 grams of the amino acid taurine. This combo is particularly effective for supporting muscle health and overall longevity.*
Lift weights (& integrate progressive overload)
Strength training and lifting weights is absolutely crucial for building (and even maintaining) muscle mass. Building the habit earlier gives you more time to develop and maintain strength.
Recent research suggests the biggest jump in health and fitness benefits may happen when someone goes from doing no resistance training to doing even a modest amount. From there, you can adjust your routine based on your goals.
A few key components to keep in mind are:
- Train all major muscle groups at least twice a week: This frequency has consistently been linked with improvements in strength, muscle size, and physical function.
- Aim for two to three sets per exercise: Even one set can be beneficial, but multiple sets tend to produce greater gains.
- Challenge your muscles: Your last few reps should feel difficult, even if you're not training to complete muscle failure.
- Progress over time: Once an exercise starts feeling easy, gradually increase the weight, resistance, repetitions, or another training variable. This is known as progressive overload.
- Use a full range of motion when possible: Moving your joints through their natural range can support strength development and functional movement.
Not sure where to start? Here's our complete expert-backed guide to strength training.
Train your balance
Balance probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think about staying strong. But your ability to maintain your balance is an important part of staying mobile and independent as you age. Balance depends on several systems working together1, including your sensory systems, brain, nervous system, and musculoskeletal system. Aging can affect all of these components, which can gradually make it harder to respond to changes in your environment or maintain stability.
Balance problems are also one factor that can contribute to falls in older adults. But balance is a trainable skill. Try incorporating exercises such as single-leg stands, heel-to-toe walking, controlled step-ups, or movements that challenge your stability into your routine. You can also practice balance during everyday activities (like standing on one leg as you brush your teeth), as long as you're in a safe environment and have something sturdy nearby to hold onto if needed.
RELATED READ: 4 Simple Ways To Improve Your Balance
Move outside of the gym
Strength training builds muscle, but your body also needs regular movement throughout the day to maintain physical function.
Rather than thinking about movement as something that happens during a dedicated 30- or 60-minute workout, look for opportunities to move throughout the day. This could be taking the stairs, walking while you're on the phone, or taking a short walk after a meal.
Step count can be one useful way to keep tabs on your overall movement, but you don't need to chase a magic number. The 10,000 steps-a-day goal started as a marketing campaign. Research shows benefits starting at even 5,000 steps a day and 8,500 a day supports lasting weight loss.
The takeaway
Muscle loss is a normal part of getting older, but how much strength you lose isn't entirely out of your hands. What you do now can help you hold on to more muscle and physical function later. So rather than waiting until you notice changes, start implementing these habits today.