The Daily Step Count Linked To Lasting Weight Loss, According To A New Meta-Analysis
The 10,000-step goal has become so ingrained in so many of our minds as the gold standard. But is it? No. It was just part of a catchy marketing campaign from the 1960s for a Japanese company that made a pedometer (remember those?). Since then research has shown an array of health benefits for varying step counts.
Now, a new meta-analysis1 published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has analyzed decades of that data to try and determine the ideal step count for those looking to lose weight and improve their metabolic health with walking. Here's what you need to know (and how much you might need to walk).
About the study
The goal of this meta-analysis was to clarify how daily step counts relate to weight loss and long-term weight maintenance, and to identify a realistic step target for people managing obesity through lifestyle changes.
To answer this, researchers analyzed 18 randomized controlled trials examining lifestyle modification programs for obesity management. Across 14 studies included in the meta-analysis (3,758 total participants), they tracked daily step counts alongside weight changes during both the active weight-loss phase (averaging about 8 months) and the maintenance phase (averaging about 10 months).
All step counts were objectively measured using pedometers or accelerometers.
Around 8,500 daily steps was linked to lasting weight loss
At the start of the study, participants averaged about 7,280 steps per day. By the end of the interventions, that number increased to approximately 8,454 steps per day.
And results showed that during the weight-loss phase, participants lost an average of 4.4% of their body weight. During the maintenance phase, they kept off about 3.3% of their original weight.
Meta-regression analysis found that every additional 1,000 steps per day was associated with 1.1% to 1.3% greater weight maintenance.
The more steps people took, the better they were at keeping the weight off long-term.
Why steps may matter more for keeping weight off than losing it
One of the most notable findings from this analysis is that daily step count wasn't significantly associated with how much weight participants lost initially. But it was linked to how well they maintained that loss over time.
This indicates that walking is may be better positioned and utilized as a weight maintenance tool or a tool alongside other weight loss habits (rather than a standalone weight loss strategy.
What 8,500 steps actually looks like
Taking 8,500 steps a day roughly comes out to 70 to 90 minutes of walking at a moderate pace. If you're already accumulating steps through errands, commuting, workouts, and general daily movement, you may only need a quick turn around the neighborhood to hit that target.
The study authors also noted that gradual increases work well. Adding 250 to 500 steps every few days can help you build toward the goal without overwhelming your routine.
The takeaway
While 8,500 is a researched back findings, you can set your daily goal (if you have one) for a number, or a range, that makes sense for you. And remember that steps and walking is just one portion of the metabolic health and weight loss equation. Diet, strength training, sleep, and stress management are still important.