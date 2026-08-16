5 High-Protein Breakfasts You Can Make Without Eggs
No eggs? No problem. Whether you have the egg ick or are in the middle of a massive egg recall (like we all are currently), it can be challenging to make a filling breakfast without this breakfast staple.
Here, we gathered some of our go-to breakfast recipes that require zero eggs.
A chocolate collagen yogurt bowl
If you’re looking for a breakfast that’s quick and protein-packed, this chocolate collagen yogurt bowl checks both boxes.
It combines creamy yogurt with chocolate collagen powder, berries, and nuts for a satisfying mix of protein, fiber, healthy fats, and antioxidants. The whole thing comes together in about five minutes, making it an especially easy option for busy mornings. Our assistant health editor swears by it.
RELATED READ: The Best Collagen Supplements For Skin, Joints & More
An egg-free frittata
Yes, you can make a frittata without eggs. This plant-based version uses chickpea flour to create a batter that mimics the texture of eggs, then folds in quinoa, mushrooms, onion, bell pepper, garlic, and leafy greens. It’s a hearty, savory option that works particularly well if you’re craving something more substantial than a smoothie or bowl in the morning.
Anything but basic avocado toast
We likely all have a preferred way of making avocado toast. But this meal is extremely customizable, and we need to take more advantage of that.
Start with a hearty whole-grain bread, add avocado, and then get creative with your toppings. Try one of the 12 globally inspired combinations in this recipe—from Mexican-inspired avocado toast with jicama and cayenne to a Korean-inspired version with gochugaru and sesame seeds.
Instead of adding an egg or two on top for protein, lean on salmon (smoked or canned works great).
Blood sugar-balancing smoothie
This blood sugar-balancing smoothie earns its name because it provides 40 grams of protein per serving (thanks to yogurt and this vanilla whey protein). Pair that with a full serving of fruit and two servings of veggies, and you have yourself a smoothie that will actually keep you full until lunch and takes all of five minutes to assemble the ingredients and blend.
An RD’s favorite overnight oats
This recipe is my personal favorite. I’ve made a variation of this recipe multiple times every week for the last 8 years (!!). It’s filling (thanks to 16+ grams of fiber) , I can batch prep multiple servings at a time, and it acts as a blank canvas for (literally) any flavor profile you can think of.
Get the full recipe here, and click here for 15 flavor combos to make overnight (or hot) oats craveable.
The takeaway
Eggs may be a breakfast staple, but they’re far from your only option for a satisfying, nutrient-dense morning meal. From protein-packed yogurt bowls and smoothies to fiber-rich oats and savory avocado toast, these recipes make it easy to build a filling breakfast without cracking a single egg.