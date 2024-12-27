Advertisement
This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast
This clever recipe uses a chickpea flour batter to imitate the texture and behavior of eggs in a classic frittata.
But the recipe also takes into account an important thing to remember in this new normal: the role of cooking as a self-care practice. The recipe comes from Gemma Ogston's The Self-Care Cookbook (publishing this week).
"We have never had a need for self-care cooking quite as much as now," Ogston told mindbodygreen. "For me the most important thing to do is cook simple foods. I want to take away the pressure and any stress, so for me that has meant going back to basics with my cooking," she said.
For Ogston, those simple foods are being made with pantry staples, like lentils, canned beans, and rices. This recipe harnesses produce and pantry staples to make something that you'd otherwise need eggs to make—an ingredient that may not be as simple to acquire as it once was.
The process used to make the plant-based eggs in this recipe is also a perfect canvas for creative cooking. "My creative side is flourishing, which is bringing me so much joy," said Ogston in an email, "making meals out of whatever I have in the fridge and not being afraid to try something new."
Here, you can find her recipe for an easy plant-based frittata, the perfect centerpiece for a celebratory at-home brunch.
Quinoa Breakfast Frittata
Serves: 4 | Prep time: 10 minutes | Cooking time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp. olive oil
- 5¼ oz. mushrooms, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 small red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped
- 9 oz. kale or spinach, stalks and ribs removed from the kale and chopped
- 1⅔ cups chickpea flour (gram flour)
- sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ½ cup precooked quinoa (or cook 3 tbsp. dried quinoa according to the package instructions)
Method
- Preheat the oven to 425°F. Line an 11-inch round cake pan with parchment paper.
- In a large saucepan, warm half the olive oil over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, and pepper and cook for about 5 minutes.
- Add the garlic and kale or spinach leaves, cook for 5 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside.
- In a large bowl, mix together the chickpea flour, remaining olive oil, and 1½ cups water to make a batter. Season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Add the cooked vegetables, quinoa, and parsley, then stir until well combined. Pour the mixture into the lined cake pan and bake for 20 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 5 minutes, then slice into wedges.
Tip: The chickpea flour batter acts in the same way as eggs, so you can make a scrambled-egg-type dish. Cook some in vegan butter or olive oil in a nonstick frying pan on low heat, stirring constantly. Fold in some chopped chives and parsley and serve with a simple mixed salad.
