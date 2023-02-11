One day, while I was blow-drying my hair, I noticed a huge bald spot on my head that showed up overnight. At that point, I’d already been having some food sensitivity and immune issues, and my primary care provider had recommended I see an integrative doctor.

This doctor diagnosed me with alopecia, which is an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss. During that visit, he also did additional testing, and found that I had celiac disease, another autoimmune condition.

From there, I cut gluten out of my diet, feeling hopeful that this was the key to alleviating all of my symptoms. But unfortunately, it wasn’t a magic fix—in fact, I began to experience additional issues. I started having joint pain, brain fog, light and sound sensitivity, and all these other weird symptoms that would come and go. Some days would feel more manageable, but other days were unbearable. The joint issues became so severe that there were times I couldn’t walk up the stairs of my home, or even get out of bed.