I initially bought a sauna online, sight unseen, and fell in love with it. I've gone into the sauna every day since, and I really enjoy the mental and physical health benefits that I get from it. I then realized that I loved going from really hot temperatures to then plunging into a pool—especially in the winter. So, to supercharge the effects of the sauna, I started getting into the ice bath. I don't know if anyone actually enjoys doing an ice bath, but afterward, I love that sense of achievement and power that I have over my discomfort.