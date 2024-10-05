I was in treatment there for 45 days. It was a residential treatment center, which means that you live with the people you're in treatment with, and I was the second girl ever to be admitted to the program. I remember meeting my roommate, and when she told me her story I thought, "Whoa, are we related? How are you so similar to me?" Then, four other girls moved into the house, and everyone who moved in had a similar story. This was the first time I really felt like I wasn't alone, which was incredibly beneficial to my healing process.