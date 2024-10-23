Doctors Dismissed My Pain For 8 Years Before Finding My Cancer

I want anyone else out there who is in pain to understand they are not alone and they are not to blame. What I have found is that there are a lot of us. There are more women in chronic pain in my everyday life than I ever imagined. For me, knowing this has been liberating in a way I didn’t expect. I have lived inside the centrifuge of my own pain for so long, I didn’t realize I didn’t have to be in there all alone. Hearing stories of other women’s pain has brought me to a new place in which I can imagine a future of acceptance for all of us.